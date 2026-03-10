ECRI: AI's diagnostic capabilities pose patient safety risk in 2026

AI use in diagnostic care is one of the biggest threats to patient safety in 2026, global patient safety organization ECRI said in its annual Top 10 Patient Safety Concerns report.

While AI has the potential to revolutionize diagnostic care, ECRI stressed that the technology could "increase the risk of missed, delayed and incorrect diagnoses," the report states. ECRI also highlighted that there remains a serious threat of bias in AI algorithms, cautioning organizations against overreliance on the technology.

"In order for AI to be used effectively in diagnosis, clinicians must view it as a tool designed to supplement and support clinical expertise -- not replace it," ECRI wrote in the report. "This requires a balanced approach to adoption, thoughtfully considering both the benefits and risks of AI to the diagnostic process. Clinicians who want to best utilize an AI system for diagnosis must be trained on the system's proper use and must understand its capabilities and limitations."

This comes following the January publication of a separate ECRI report outlining the biggest health technology hazards for 2026. In that report, ECRI stated that overreliance on patient-facing chatbots -- including ChatGPT, Claude, Copilot, Gemini and Grok -- poses the biggest risk to patient safety this year.