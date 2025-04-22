How to prevent medical gaslighting from harming patient safety

ECRI, a non-profit focused on patient safety, knew it would be a break from the norm when it declared dismissed patient concerns as the biggest threat to patient safety this year.

Regular readers of the list, which ERCI publishes yearly to help healthcare professionals identify gaps in their own systems and stay alert of impending threats to patient safety, will know that the organization usually focuses on more technical issues.

For example, the 2024 and 2022 lists both centered on staffing issues, including issues with newly trained clinicians entering practice in 2024 and overall staffing shortages in 2022. Other top patient safety concerns over the years have included racial health disparities, missed or delayed diagnoses and the youth mental health crisis.

"Those issues have always had a component of patient and family engagement to them, but that was not the centerpiece," according to Shannon Davila, MSN, RN, the executive director of Total Systems Safety at ECRI.

But this year, those concepts of patient and family engagement came to a head.

When outlining its patient safety concerns list for 2025, experts from ECRI considered the industry's push for better patient engagement. Nationwide, healthcare providers have focused on patient activation and family engagement, ultimately intending to involve patients and caregivers in the clinical journey.

"When you start to dig into what that entails, you find that it's not as easy as it sounds," Davila said in an interview. "There are a lot of barriers to that. As we started to peel back the layers and understand the barriers, we found that a lot of patients, families and caregivers who advocate for their loved ones oftentimes don't feel like they're part of the process."

"In fact, they feel like their voices are not being heard," she stressed.

Ignoring patient concerns comes with risks Ignoring or not listening to and absorbing patient concerns come with grave patient safety risks. "Health outcomes can only be successful if the patient is truly a partner in care," Davila explained. "When patients don't feel like their concerns are being heard or acted upon, they're not able to follow through with their part of ensuring that their health outcomes are there." Patients who feel ignored or dismissed might not be able to develop strong trust in their provider, or they could struggle with medication adherence. In the worst of cases, patients whose concerns are dismissed might experience a missed or delayed diagnosis, threatening health outcomes. Davila acknowledged that most healthcare providers do not dismiss patient concerns out of malice. Seldom does a provider intend to harm the patient-provider relationship or healthcare interaction. But providers are also humans, she said, and they are liable to the same faults as their peers, including cognitive bias and implicit bias. "Providers are in an environment in which they're seeing this patient and they're trying to synthesize the information as best that they can to make the best diagnosis for this patient," Davila noted. "Cognitive bias comes in because sometimes when we're under those more stressed conditions, our brain switches to a different type of thinking where we rely on different pathways for how we appraise information." This can lead to diagnostic error, Davila said. For example, a patient might come in with a set of symptoms that, due to cognitive bias, a healthcare provider asserts indicate a certain diagnosis. Without listening to the full scope of patient symptoms, the provider might miss a key detail that allows for an accurate diagnosis. Implicit bias can compound this issue as a provider might unconsciously let a patient's demographics color the diagnosis or prognosis. This all has clear impacts on patient safety. Missed and delayed diagnosis opens the door for patients to deteriorate. And if a patient is started on an inappropriate treatment, that might also have downstream effects. But cognitive and implicit bias can also have another, less tangible consequence: medical gaslighting. Medical gaslighting occurs when a patient perceives an interaction in which their provider was dismissive or invalidating of the patient's experience or symptoms. For example, medical gaslighting might occur when a provider downplays a patient's pain levels. This phenomenon can have negative impacts on patient outcomes as well as the patient experience, namely, in harming patient trust.