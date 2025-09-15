Getty Images
How a rideshare SDOH program closed cancer screening gaps
Researchers found that rideshare programs can address leading SDOH fueling cancer screening gaps in a cost-effective model.
Rideshare programs are proving themselves yet again effective interventions for closing cancer screening gaps, this time with a JAMA Network Open study showing how such programs can flag more cases, reduce mortality and increase life years among colorectal cancer patients.
These findings come as healthcare experts assess different strategies for closing preventive care gaps.
Earlier this year, separate data from the Prevent Cancer Foundation's 2025 Early Detection Survey showed that only 51% of people are accessing routine medical care and cancer screenings. That's a 10 percentage-point decrease from a similar 2024 survey.
Some studies have suggested that at-home tests for certain cancers could increase screening access. Indeed, there are home-based tests for some cancers, including colorectal cancer screening, which data shows could increase the number of patients completing their exams.
But according to the JAMA Network Open researchers, home-based tests aren't a perfect solution because some patients still need to come in for follow-up. Currently, a sixth of patients use stool-based tests for colorectal cancer screening, but follow-up for abnormal results tend to be low, they said.
Although the reasons why patients don't access cancer screenings or follow-up care can be manifold, this latest study focused on the transportation barriers that might be at play.
Currently, most colonoscopies in the U.S. are completed with procedural sedation, meaning patients need someone to get them home after the test. This can be a barrier for some, with the researchers noting that around 25% of patients miss or delay follow-up screening because they can't get a ride.
But in the age of Uber and Lyft, that trend could change.
Testing a rideshare intervention among folks who need a follow-up to abnormal home colorectal cancer screening, the researchers found they could actually save money -- and lives.
Rideshare is a cost-effective strategy for care access
The researchers used a microsimulation model to assess how a rideshare program would affect colorectal cancer screening completion, plus colorectal cancer incidence, mortality and life years gained.
On the whole, the modeled intervention had a positive impact on outcomes, especially when budgeting for more expensive rides. Modeling based on a $100 per ride budget, the researchers estimated a rideshare intervention would increase colonoscopy completion rates from 35% to 70%.
That would result in a smaller proportion of colorectal cancer flagged, 32.5% fewer colorectal cancer deaths and 24.9 life years gained per 1,000 people, the researchers said. These figures are likely the result of earlier colorectal cancer detection.
What's more, such a program is cost-effective, the researchers explained. Assuming $100 per ride with the typical colonoscopy starting age being about 45 years old, the researchers estimated the total cost of the intervention to be $43,308 per 1,000 people screened.
"Noninvasive CRC screening in the US is cost saving because it prevents CRC, avoiding higher CRC treatment costs ($2.5 billion vs $21.35 billion)," the research team said. "Therefore, improving follow-up colonoscopy after abnormal screening tests is essential for reducing CRC incidence and death and reducing the costs of cancer care."
Ultimately, the model showed cost savings of $330,587 per 1,000 people screened.
Still, it is important to consider that this study was a microsimulation, meaning it doesn't capture the full nuance of the patient experience.
For example, other social determinants of health might affect colorectal cancer screening access, especially for traditionally underserved populations.
Additionally, although rideshare programs are sometimes covered benefits in commercial and Medicare Advantage health plans, member navigation and awareness of this benefit might be limited.
Access issues and geographic barriers might also make it difficult for patients to use rideshare benefits, even when they are available. In these cases, hospitals and health systems might consider standing up their own rideshare programs to make the benefit payer-agnostic.
Moving forward, the researchers plan to use these results to inform a randomized clinical trial that includes a rideshare intervention.
Sara Heath has reported news related to patient engagement and health equity since 2015.