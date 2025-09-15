How a rideshare SDOH program closed cancer screening gaps

Rideshare programs are proving themselves yet again effective interventions for closing cancer screening gaps, this time with a JAMA Network Open study showing how such programs can flag more cases, reduce mortality and increase life years among colorectal cancer patients.

These findings come as healthcare experts assess different strategies for closing preventive care gaps.

Earlier this year, separate data from the Prevent Cancer Foundation's 2025 Early Detection Survey showed that only 51% of people are accessing routine medical care and cancer screenings. That's a 10 percentage-point decrease from a similar 2024 survey.

Some studies have suggested that at-home tests for certain cancers could increase screening access. Indeed, there are home-based tests for some cancers, including colorectal cancer screening, which data shows could increase the number of patients completing their exams.

But according to the JAMA Network Open researchers, home-based tests aren't a perfect solution because some patients still need to come in for follow-up. Currently, a sixth of patients use stool-based tests for colorectal cancer screening, but follow-up for abnormal results tend to be low, they said.

Although the reasons why patients don't access cancer screenings or follow-up care can be manifold, this latest study focused on the transportation barriers that might be at play.

Currently, most colonoscopies in the U.S. are completed with procedural sedation, meaning patients need someone to get them home after the test. This can be a barrier for some, with the researchers noting that around 25% of patients miss or delay follow-up screening because they can't get a ride.

But in the age of Uber and Lyft, that trend could change.

Testing a rideshare intervention among folks who need a follow-up to abnormal home colorectal cancer screening, the researchers found they could actually save money -- and lives.