2026's top healthcare and pharma conferences

Each year, the healthcare industry organizes a full slate of events that help executives stay on top of the latest trends and innovations in the space.

Artificial intelligence continues to dominate many conferences, but as the years go on, the conversations have become more nuanced. It's no longer just how and when to use it, but also exploring how to create a governance framework and how to secure systems to protect patient data.

Beyond AI, executives are gathering to discuss challenges for rural healthcare, new tools to improve patient care, cybersecurity preparedness, digital transformation in life sciences, insurance policies and market trends, and revenue cycle management, among other topics.

Here's a list of some of the top healthcare and life science events in 2026. While many of these conferences are divided below into categories, some conferences cover a wide range of topics for diverse attendees.

General AHA Rural Health Care Leadership Conference

Feb. 8-11

San Antonio The 2026 AHA Rural Health Care Leadership Conference will bring together more than 1,000 rural health leaders to explore challenges to rural healthcare and strategies for improving access and patient outcomes. The key learning objectives of the conference include creating an adaptive rural health workforce, assessing emergency and cybersecurity preparedness, advancing community and population health and adopting advanced digital health technology and AI. The 2026 event features speakers from the Indian Health Service, Hutchinson Regional Healthcare System and Carilion Clinic. ViVE

Feb. 22-25

Los Angeles Convention Center, Los Angeles ViVE is a four-day conference organized by the College of Healthcare Information Management Executives and HLTH. The event focuses on digital health and the business of healthcare and attracts more than 9,000 attendees, including C-suite leaders, senior-level decision-makers, health startups and policymakers. Topics include cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, revenue cycle management, patient experience and more. HIMSS26

Mar. 9-12

Las Vegas The HIMSS Global Health Conference & Exhibition is a major annual event that brings together professionals from across the global health ecosystem, including healthcare executives, clinicians, technology innovators, government officials and payers, who come together to explore the biggest challenges in healthcare. The conference typically draws more than 25,000 attendees who participate in hundreds of educational sessions, keynotes and networking opportunities, organized into tracks based on professional area. Core themes and topics for the include artificial intelligence, interoperability, cybersecurity and data privacy, patient engagement and health equity. HLTH USA

Nov. 15-18

TBD HLTH's annual event draws more than 12,000 attendees to discuss the latest trends in healthcare and pharma. In 2025, focus areas were broken down to AI and emerging technology, diagnostics, employer and workforce health, food lab, international, investors, nurses and physicians, oral and system health, patient voice and impact, pharma and life sciences, startups and women's health.

Digital transformation CES Digital Health Summit

Jan. 6-9

Las Vegas The four-day CES Digital Health Summit highlights innovation in AI, technology that supports the aging population, home monitoring and sensors and other digital health trends. As part of CES, the summit offers sessions, networking opportunities and product demos. The 2026 summit aims to bring together health tech companies focused on improving health equity, lowering costs and expanding care access. Exhibiting companies include LillyDirect, Withings, OnMed and Samsung Health. Reuters Digital Health

May [Exact dates TBD]

Chicago The Reuters Digital Health conference brings together senior digital and IT executives across the healthcare industry to engage in a variety of sessions, including panel discussions, case study presentations, interactive roundtables and a hackathon. The sessions focus on how technology can boost workforce empowerment, patient access and engagement, organization effectiveness and data security and interoperability. The 2025 event drew C-suite and other high-level executives from prominent health systems such as Mayo Clinic, Northwell Health and HCA Healthcare, as well as companies like Sanofi and Abbott. Digital Health & AI Innovation Summit

June 8-9

Boston The Digital Health & AI Innovation Summit features more than 100 sessions for healthcare industry leaders from hospitals, academic medical centers and pharma, medtech and AI companies. The 2026 agenda is yet to be released, but the 2025 event featured sessions on gamified solutions for patient engagement, precision medicine and digital diagnostics, virtual care for chronic diseases, digital therapeutics and AI in healthcare and biopharma. AI4Health

TBD

Gainesville, Florida Hosted by the University of Florida, the third annual AI4Health Conference will highlight the impact of AI-enabled healthcare advancements. The conference gathers healthcare experts to explore healthcare AI advancements, including predictive analytics, precision medicine and diagnostic tools. Though details of the 2026 event are forthcoming, the conference offers research into how AI is impacting healthcare and networking opportunities.

Security HIMSS Healthcare Cybersecurity Forum

Date: TBD

Location: TBD C-suite executives, security leaders and compliance experts attend the annual HIMSS Healthcare Cybersecurity Forum to discuss the evolution of cyber threats and strategies for mitigating them. The Virtual 43rd National HIPAA Summit

April 7-10

Virtual The Virtual Forty-Third National HIPAA Summit will take place over the course of four days with a focus on HIPAA privacy and security regulations and compliance. The event attracts privacy and security professionals, public health officials and professionals seeking HIPAA privacy and security certifications. Past keynote speakers have included HHS Office for Civil Rights officials, security and privacy officers from major health systems and legal experts.

Revenue Cycle HFMA Annual Conference

June 7-10

National Harbor, Maryland The Healthcare Financial Management Association's Annual Conference is one of the largest industry events for healthcare finance and revenue cycle management professionals. The conference has over 4,000 attendees, 70 sessions and 200 speakers. Previous topics include AI, alternative payment models, data analytics, payer and provider collaboration, price transparency and policy and regulation, among other areas. HEALTHCON 2026

May 3-6

Dallas HEALTHCON is the largest annual conference for thousands of revenue cycle management professionals hosted by the American Academy of Professional Coders. The event brings together professionals in medical coding, billing, practice management, revenue cycle management and other related areas to share insights and explore key topics, such as changes in policy and regulation, AI applications, RCM efficiencies, auditing strategies and coding and billing guidelines. Attendees can participate in over 80 sessions in person or virtually. HBMA 2026 Revenue Cycle Conference

Sept. 22-24

Las Vegas



The Healthcare Business Management Association's fall conference attracts hundreds of healthcare professionals, including RCM directors and consultants, compliance officers and medical billing teams. The event will explore innovative strategies across denials management, mergers and acquisitions, payer relations and emerging technologies. Key topics from past years included RCM strategy, cybersecurity and compliance regulations, the use of AI and robotic process automation in the revenue cycle, improving denials management and billing and coding best practices.

Payer AHIP 2026

Date: TBD

Location: TBD America's Health Insurance Plans' flagship annual conference brings together over 2,300 attendees from health plans, health insurance companies and major health systems to discuss policy, market trends and technological innovations impacting the healthcare industry. The event has also covered emerging trends such as the use of AI, health equity and strategies for addressing an aging population. Some of last year's notable speakers came from CVS Health, Cigna, Highmark Health and Centene. 17th Annual Medicaid Innovations Forum

Feb. 3-5

St. Petersburg, Florida The annual event features case study presentations from Medicaid managed care plans and state government agencies as well as panel discussions that offer insights into the new Medicaid landscape, strategies to bolster accountable care models and driving value with data, technology and AI solutions. Speakers for the event include Mike Rapach, senior vice president, government programs, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield; Dorthy Young, chief health data, operations and research officer, Mississippi State Department of Health; and Tiffany Stone, deputy director, government programs, Michigan Association of Health Plans.

Patient Engagement Elevate PX

Mar. 30-Apr. 1

Dallas



The three-day event hosted by the Beryl Institute draws experts across the care continuum, from executive leadership to participants of patient and family advisory councils. Speakers present on innovative best practices for promoting a good patient experience, supporting cultural responsiveness and supporting meaningful connections between patients and healthcare professionals. HX Conference

February 2-4

Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin, Orlando, Florida HX26 event provides opportunity for industry connection, access to patient experience insights and CE credit-approved learning. This year's event will focus on integrating health IT with the human touch in healthcare. The event features on-site health technology experts to help healthcare providers and payers assess their current IT offerings, including emerging AI tools. NGPX

Date: TBD

Date: TBD The Next Generation Patient Experience is a conference and wellness retreat for senior-level healthcare professionals in the technology and health system spaces. The event's 2025 event will look at themes including the purpose behind patient experience work, operationalizing patient experience and the future of the patient experience. Speakers include chief experience officers from New York-Presbyterian Hospital, ECU Health, RWJBaranabas Health and NYC Health + Hospitals. The 2026 dates for NGPX have yet to be announced.