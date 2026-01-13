Waystar adds agentic AI in move to 'autonomous' revenue cycle

Healthcare payment software vendor Waystar is amping up its artificial intelligence capabilities in a bid to make revenue cycle management more autonomous.

As the J.P. Morgan 2026 Healthcare Conference kicked off in San Francisco this week, Waystar introduced new agentic AI capabilities to its cloud-native platform, Waystar AltitudeAI. Launched a year ago, the platform provides a suite of AI capabilities, including generative AI specifically for denial prevention and revenue recovery.

Waystar said the addition of agentic AI "represents the next evolution" of the platform as Waystar seeks to make revenue cycle management autonomous.

Agentic intelligence is key to achieving this goal, Waystar emphasized. The company plans to utilize agentic AI agents throughout the revenue cycle to orchestrate automated workflows that operate continuously. The agents will then execute their defined tasks and learn from their outcomes. They will also do this with minimal human intervention, Waystar promised.

Specifically, the new capabilities will expand and add new features to the AltitudeAI platform, including prior authorizations through proactive clinical justification, denial prevention through integrated documentation, coding, and charge capture, as well as automated clinical appeals for revenue recovery.

"Waystar AltitudeAI prevented billions of dollars in denials last year," Matt Hawkins, CEO of Waystar, said in a press release. "With that momentum, agentic AI built on an unparalleled proprietary dataset accelerates our vision for the industry's first autonomous revenue cycle platform and advances our mission to simplify healthcare payments for providers and their patients."

However, the latest upgrades are just a stepping stone for Waystar, which has a "broader innovation roadmap," that Hawkins explained further in a presentation at the J.P. Morgan 2026 Healthcare Conference on Monday.

Waystar to make revenue cycle autonomous Waystar's ultimate vision is to use AI to make the revenue cycle "autonomous," Hawkins explained in the presentation at the conference. The idea is to create a unified platform that connects the revenue cycle end-to-end using AI agents. Over 150 AI-trained models, to be exact, Hawkins explained. These models support the end-to-end approach from the front end of the revenue cycle, where AI can identify patients and their access to insurance coverage, to the most significant source of preventable denials because of manual errors and unstructured data, the midcycle, and to the back-end, where AI can clean claims for payer submission. Unified data is also key to Waystar's journey to an autonomous revenue cycle. Hawkins touted the company's increase in data points over the past year, rising from 6 billion insurance transactions to about 7.5 billion in 2025. These data points are also now combined with Iodine Software's data, which Waystar acquired late last year. Iodine boasts data on one in three hospital discharges, which provides Waystar with a large volume of proprietary data to train AI models, particularly on tasks such as prior authorization requests that require unstructured clinical data. About 500 integrations with other health IT systems, including EHRs and practice management platforms, also contribute to this unified data system, Hawkins stated. "I think this is game-changing, and I believe that this will prove very advantageous to Waystar over a longer period of time," he said. "The access to data, again, not siloed in lots of different locations, but centralized and curated, not on paper somewhere or on a publicly available resource site, but proprietary within our data set that will allow us to develop innovations and turn unified data into trusted intelligence to power the right AI at the right time and deploy it effectively."