Waystar adds agentic AI in move to 'autonomous' revenue cycle
The healthcare payment software vendor announced new agentic AI capabilities as part of its journey to make the revenue cycle autonomous.
Healthcare payment software vendor Waystar is amping up its artificial intelligence capabilities in a bid to make revenue cycle management more autonomous.
As the J.P. Morgan 2026 Healthcare Conference kicked off in San Francisco this week, Waystar introduced new agentic AI capabilities to its cloud-native platform, Waystar AltitudeAI. Launched a year ago, the platform provides a suite of AI capabilities, including generative AI specifically for denial prevention and revenue recovery.
Waystar said the addition of agentic AI "represents the next evolution" of the platform as Waystar seeks to make revenue cycle management autonomous.
Agentic intelligence is key to achieving this goal, Waystar emphasized. The company plans to utilize agentic AI agents throughout the revenue cycle to orchestrate automated workflows that operate continuously. The agents will then execute their defined tasks and learn from their outcomes. They will also do this with minimal human intervention, Waystar promised.
Specifically, the new capabilities will expand and add new features to the AltitudeAI platform, including prior authorizations through proactive clinical justification, denial prevention through integrated documentation, coding, and charge capture, as well as automated clinical appeals for revenue recovery.
"Waystar AltitudeAI prevented billions of dollars in denials last year," Matt Hawkins, CEO of Waystar, said in a press release. "With that momentum, agentic AI built on an unparalleled proprietary dataset accelerates our vision for the industry's first autonomous revenue cycle platform and advances our mission to simplify healthcare payments for providers and their patients."
However, the latest upgrades are just a stepping stone for Waystar, which has a "broader innovation roadmap," that Hawkins explained further in a presentation at the J.P. Morgan 2026 Healthcare Conference on Monday.
Waystar to make revenue cycle autonomous
Waystar's ultimate vision is to use AI to make the revenue cycle "autonomous," Hawkins explained in the presentation at the conference.
The idea is to create a unified platform that connects the revenue cycle end-to-end using AI agents. Over 150 AI-trained models, to be exact, Hawkins explained. These models support the end-to-end approach from the front end of the revenue cycle, where AI can identify patients and their access to insurance coverage, to the most significant source of preventable denials because of manual errors and unstructured data, the midcycle, and to the back-end, where AI can clean claims for payer submission.
Unified data is also key to Waystar's journey to an autonomous revenue cycle. Hawkins touted the company's increase in data points over the past year, rising from 6 billion insurance transactions to about 7.5 billion in 2025.
These data points are also now combined with Iodine Software's data, which Waystar acquired late last year. Iodine boasts data on one in three hospital discharges, which provides Waystar with a large volume of proprietary data to train AI models, particularly on tasks such as prior authorization requests that require unstructured clinical data.
About 500 integrations with other health IT systems, including EHRs and practice management platforms, also contribute to this unified data system, Hawkins stated.
"I think this is game-changing, and I believe that this will prove very advantageous to Waystar over a longer period of time," he said. "The access to data, again, not siloed in lots of different locations, but centralized and curated, not on paper somewhere or on a publicly available resource site, but proprietary within our data set that will allow us to develop innovations and turn unified data into trusted intelligence to power the right AI at the right time and deploy it effectively."
'Autonomous' is the new RCM buzzword
Waystar has ambitious goals to make the revenue cycle more efficient through the use of unified AI agents. But it's not the only major revenue cycle management and healthcare payments vendor making autonomy part of their lexicon.
R1 RCM has made a significant investment in autonomous revenue cycle operations through its Phare Operating System. R1's answer to increasing complexity in revenue cycle management, the revenue operating system is powered by enterprise-grade AI to take a system-level approach to revenue cycle management. This approach contrasts with AI-powered point solutions that utilize the technology to address a specific revenue cycle pain point.
Many other vendors are also capitalizing on the capabilities unlocked by agentic AI, which is autonomous by nature. In other words, these AI agents can achieve complex, multistep goals with self-corrections. Meanwhile, generative AI and other types of AI technology require user prompts to function.
Healthcare providers are most familiar with autonomous coding platforms, which have been a primary use case for autonomous technology in healthcare. However, vendors are increasingly becoming more ambitious as AI technology matures, linking revenue cycle functions through agentic AI.
But the revenue cycle is not quite fully autonomous, yet. Commenting on the agentic AI trend, in general, including what it means to have a fully autonomous revenue cycle, Chris Murray, managing director at Huron Consulting Group, told RevCycle Management that press releases from vendors and other healthcare organizations don't paint that picture at this moment.*
"This is where rubber hits the road, and it's a lot more challenging than all those releases," Murray stated.
Most vendors and providers are still building the foundation for end-to-end revenue cycle management that leverages AI capabilities, including robust AI governance structures and data security. That being said, industry leaders like Murray see autonomy in the near future.
"It's an exciting time and something we need to be working towards," he said.
Jacqueline LaPointe is a graduate of Brandeis University and King's College London. She has been writing about healthcare finance and revenue cycle management since 2016.
*Article updated on 01/13/2026 to add context based on additional discussion about agentic AI trends. More coverage about agentic AI and autonomous revenue cycle management to come.