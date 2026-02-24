B.well launches white-label health AI assistant

Digital health company b.well Connected Health unveiled "bailey," a white-label health AI assistant. The company said that bailey will enable healthcare organizations to deploy an AI assistant in weeks, rather than the months it would take to build one from scratch.

The strength of bailey, according to b.well, is that it is "grounded in complete, longitudinal health records and purpose-built for healthcare workflows," setting it apart from general-purpose AI assistants.

Bailey, which is available to customers now, combines clinical, pharmacy, claims and wearables data from more than 350 sources into a single health record. The tool touts agentic AI architecture, including the ability to use b.well's pre-built agents, build your own or use third-party agents.

Organizations can fully customize the user interface to match their brand, and it can be embedded into existing web, Android and iPhone apps.

The company also said that bailey is HIPAA-compliant, SOC 2 and HITRUST certified and built on the CARIN Alliance Code of Conduct to ensure responsible data use.

"Healthcare is fragmented, and people are left to connect the dots for themselves and their loved ones," said Kristen Valdes, founder and CEO of b.well Connected Health.

"[B]ailey changes that by understanding each person's complete health history and clinical context, and helping them take the right next step. It can go beyond simply answering questions and actually recommend convenient care options, coordinate follow-through, and support people between doctor visits -- so they can both better understand their health and also take action when it matters most."

Bailey was built on the b.well Health AI software development kit (SDK), which leverages the same core infrastructure used by organizations like OpenAI and Samsung in their health AI endeavors.

When it was launched in December 2025, b.well said the Health AI SDK was "the first SDK built to power healthcare AI assistants with clean, connected, real-time health data and to provide self-service features that let individuals take action through conversational AI."

The SDK uses a proprietary 13-step data refinery that cleans, standardizes and embeds fragmented data into fewer tokens, reducing processing costs.