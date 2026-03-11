Getty Images/iStockphoto
Amazon expands Health AI chatbot to all Prime members
Amazon's move to expand its Health AI chatbot could help it gain greater traction in a growing consumer-facing health AI market.
Less than two months after launching its Health AI assistant for One Medical patients, Amazon is expanding the tool to all Amazon Prime members, the company has announced.
This expansion is a key step forward as technology companies work to gain a foothold in an increasingly crowded consumer chatbot market. By expanding its Health AI tool beyond One Medical patients, Amazon stands to increase its user base and potentially gain market share.
Amazon's Health AI assistant is an AI-powered chatbot that can answer users' health-related queries based on their health history. Users can grant Health AI access to their digital medical records, enabling the technology to provide more accurate and personalized health information, according to Amazon.
When users need the attention of a medical professional, Health AI can refer them to a One Medical provider via direct message, video or in-person care. For U.S. Prime members, Amazon will provide up to five free direct-message consultations with a One Medical provider.
The technology can also help users manage prescription renewals through Amazon Pharmacy or their pharmacy of choice.
Amazon said interested customers can sign up today to gain access to Health AI and that it hopes to expand the tool to all users soon.
Amazon moves forward in the growing AI chatbot market
As noted above, the AI chatbot market is growing, with leading technology companies launching their own healthcare-specific products in the first quarter of 2026. OpenAI's ChatGPT Health, Anthropic's Claude for Healthcare and Amazon's Health AI all offer similar products. Each tool provides an AI chatbot that can field patient queries and answer them in the context of an individual's health records.
While there's certainly a market for these tools -- patients increasingly consider AI chatbots as a source for health information alongside their doctors -- it remains to be seen which tool patients will prefer. Each brand has its own strengths and weaknesses, but yesterday's news from Amazon could be a step toward asserting market dominance -- or at least keeping up with its competitors.
The expanded user base, plus features unique to Amazon's Health AI, could make a key difference. Amazon's tool is the only one among the big tech vendors to boast HIPAA compliance. Additionally, the ability to directly refer and connect a patient to follow-up care with a clinician is a key safeguard, making it easier for patients to access care when needed.
Still, ChatGPT and Claude enjoy a high level of name ID, which could encourage more users to access the tools.
As AI agents and chatbots continue to dominate the consumer technology space, it will be key to understand market fluctuations and their potential impact on patients and providers. In doing so, healthcare providers can help their patients navigate the AI chatbot boom and help promote safe and effective use of the technology.
Sara Heath has reported news related to patient engagement and health equity since 2015.