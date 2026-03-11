Amazon expands Health AI chatbot to all Prime members

Less than two months after launching its Health AI assistant for One Medical patients, Amazon is expanding the tool to all Amazon Prime members, the company has announced.

This expansion is a key step forward as technology companies work to gain a foothold in an increasingly crowded consumer chatbot market. By expanding its Health AI tool beyond One Medical patients, Amazon stands to increase its user base and potentially gain market share.

Amazon's Health AI assistant is an AI-powered chatbot that can answer users' health-related queries based on their health history. Users can grant Health AI access to their digital medical records, enabling the technology to provide more accurate and personalized health information, according to Amazon.

When users need the attention of a medical professional, Health AI can refer them to a One Medical provider via direct message, video or in-person care. For U.S. Prime members, Amazon will provide up to five free direct-message consultations with a One Medical provider.

The technology can also help users manage prescription renewals through Amazon Pharmacy or their pharmacy of choice.

Amazon said interested customers can sign up today to gain access to Health AI and that it hopes to expand the tool to all users soon.