R1 launches a revenue 'operating system' for end-to-end coverage

Revenue cycle management technology vendor R1 is looking beyond point solutions and launching a revenue 'operating system' that autonomously responds to challenges across the entire revenue cycle.

The company announced today the launch of the Phare Operating System, a unique platform that uses enterprise-grade AI to take a system-level approach to revenue cycle management. The platform leverages health AI technology from Phare Health, which R1 said earlier this week it plans to acquire. Under the acquisition, Phare Health will join R1's R37 innovation lab, which tests AI in partnership with Palantir Technologies to automate and streamline revenue cycle management.

Phare OS will act as the "foundational platform" for three flagship enterprise products, with the first being Phare Access for front-end revenue cycle tasks, such as insurance verification, prior authorizations, patient data intake and eligibility verification. The platform also includes Phare Claim, which features autonomous inpatient coding, and Phare Flow, an autonomous follow-up model that utilizes AI agents to track claims, from status checks to appealing denials.

The new platform is fully integrated across all major EHR systems and banks, according to R1. It also connects with over 1,000 payers and leverages more than 670 million patient encounters, enabling the AI-powered technology to adapt to changes in policy and payer requirements.

With the use of AI, including large language models, voice models and computer use models, Phare OS aims to deliver autonomous operations. Although R1 highlighted that the platform understands when a human is needed to address an issue.

The company also retained the name Phare to showcase its "commitment to making reimbursement fair, transparent, and seamless for health providers."

"While other solutions providers seek to fix isolated problems within the revenue cycle, the Phare Operating System is a holistic approach to optimizing the entire cycle," Steve Albert, chief product officer at R1, said in the announcement. "The platform is designed to respond to problems autonomously, continuously learn from observed outcomes, and prevent problems from recurring."