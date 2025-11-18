Google Cloud, Conifer team up for end-to-end AI RCM

Conifer Health Solutions is yet another revenue cycle management vendor tapping into the power of artificial intelligence to drive operational efficiencies and maximize revenue.

Conifer, a subsidiary of Tenet Healthcare Corporation, announced a partnership with Google Cloud to embed advanced AI at scale across its end-to-end revenue cycle management platform.

The vendor stated that the application of AI in this instance "represents a new era of intelligence automation" that supports healthcare organizations in strengthening their financial performance, including improving cash collections and enhancing the patient experience.

Built on Google Cloud, AI capabilities will be fully integrated into Conifer's proprietary workflows, from patient access to accounts receivable management. Currently, Conifer manages over 17 million unique patient encounters annually, amounting to over $32 billion in net patient revenue.

"Over the past year, our teams have been designing and deploying custom AI solutions across key points of the RCM value chain, leveraging Google Cloud's advanced AI tools," Deepali Narula, Conifer's CEO, said in a statement. "The results speak for themselves. We are excited to be making an investment in a robust AI platform that builds upon our industry-leading expertise to enhance our services at every level."

The collaboration will also bring about "a next-generation AI platform" using Google Cloud's advanced AI capabilities, added Ryan Terry, managing director of healthcare at Google Cloud.