Google Cloud, Conifer team up for end-to-end AI RCM
Conifer is leveraging AI capabilities from Google Cloud to power end-to-end revenue cycle management workflows within its proprietary technology platform.
Conifer Health Solutions is yet another revenue cycle management vendor tapping into the power of artificial intelligence to drive operational efficiencies and maximize revenue.
Conifer, a subsidiary of Tenet Healthcare Corporation, announced a partnership with Google Cloud to embed advanced AI at scale across its end-to-end revenue cycle management platform.
The vendor stated that the application of AI in this instance "represents a new era of intelligence automation" that supports healthcare organizations in strengthening their financial performance, including improving cash collections and enhancing the patient experience.
Built on Google Cloud, AI capabilities will be fully integrated into Conifer's proprietary workflows, from patient access to accounts receivable management. Currently, Conifer manages over 17 million unique patient encounters annually, amounting to over $32 billion in net patient revenue.
"Over the past year, our teams have been designing and deploying custom AI solutions across key points of the RCM value chain, leveraging Google Cloud's advanced AI tools," Deepali Narula, Conifer's CEO, said in a statement. "The results speak for themselves. We are excited to be making an investment in a robust AI platform that builds upon our industry-leading expertise to enhance our services at every level."
The collaboration will also bring about "a next-generation AI platform" using Google Cloud's advanced AI capabilities, added Ryan Terry, managing director of healthcare at Google Cloud.
Big bets on AI for RCM
Revenue cycle management may be the top use case for AI in healthcare. Approximately 63% of healthcare organizations have already integrated AI-powered automation for revenue cycle management, including claims processing, denial management, and revenue integrity, according to an earlier survey by the Healthcare Financial Management Association and FinThrive. Of these respondents, 15% reported a positive return on investment.
With interest in AI-driven revenue cycle management technology growing rapidly, vendors are accelerating their adoption of AI capabilities, particularly for end-to-end revenue cycle management.
R1 RCM announced last month that it is launching its own revenue "operating system" that leverages AI across the revenue cycle. The vendor is leveraging AI technology from Phare Health, which it plans to acquire. Phare's operating system uses enterprise-grade AI for a system-level approach to revenue cycle management, according to the announcement.
Both the Conifer and R1 technology announcements indicate an emerging trend in AI-driven revenue cycle management: orchestration of AI agents to support operations across the revenue cycle.
The latest advances in AI, such as agentic capabilities, are enabling technology vendors to provide not only point solutions for specific pain points in revenue cycle management but also AI-driven platforms with agents that can communicate with each other to orchestrate tasks.
This orchestration layer is key, according to Judson Ivy, founder and CEO of Ensemble Health Partners. Ivy informed Rev Cycle Management that enabling AI agents to share data and learn from one another can reduce friction across the revenue cycle, leading to more optimal performance at scale.
Jacqueline LaPointe is a graduate of Brandeis University and King's College London. She has been writing about healthcare finance and revenue cycle management since 2016.