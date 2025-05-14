The state of revenue cycle management software

The market for revenue cycle management software is growing as healthcare providers seek technology to streamline medical billing and collections. The solutions optimize these financial processes through automation and more advanced analytics, such as artificial intelligence.

Through automation, revenue cycle management software can reduce the risk of manual errors and lighten the administrative burden on healthcare providers. Revenue cycle management, after all, is a highly complex process that is often siloed and manual.

Advanced analytics within revenue cycle management software can also deliver key insights to healthcare financial leaders. The software can provide real-time feedback to illuminate cash flow, track revenue cycle performance and optimize collection processes to improve patient experience.

The following article explores the state of the revenue cycle management software market, top vendors in the space and key features of top solutions. The top vendors are listed in alphabetical order and informed by third-party industry reports.

A growing market for revenue cycle management software The revenue cycle management software market is experiencing significant growth as healthcare organizations look to technology to navigate the complex healthcare system. According to the market research company IMARC Group, the global revenue cycle management software market was valued at $148.91 billion in 2024. The market is expected to grow substantially, with a forecast reaching $364.80 billion by 2033. This makes the compound annual growth rate 9.94% between 2025 and 2033, IMARC Group reports. North America also currently dominates the revenue cycle management software market, holding over 55.0% of market share in 2024. The researchers attribute the growing market to organizations seeking more efficient medical billing processes. The adoption of value-based care models is also contributing to the market's rate of growth. Healthcare organizations are also increasingly adopting revenue cycle management software solutions to leverage the power of AI and machine learning, IMARC Group says. These analytics can effectively automate recurring tasks within the revenue cycle, like billing and coding, while offering more transparency into revenue cycle performance. Within the market, integrated revenue cycle management solutions dominate with 73.7% market share. Integrated software solutions work with other health IT systems, such as EHRs and practice management systems, supporting data-sharing and efficiency. IMARC Group also reports that web-based deployments are the most common, with about 53.8% of market share in 2024. Web-based deployments enable access from various locations and devices compared to other deployments, including cloud and on-premises.

Top revenue cycle management software vendors Epic Systems Corporation, Oracle Cerner and MEDITECH are among the top revenue cycle management vendors, according to installation data from Definitive Healthcare, a commercial intelligence platform. The latest data from December 2024 shows the top revenue cycle management software vendors by hospital installation and market share are: Epic with 3,465 installations and 43.91% market share.

Oracle Cerner with 2,341 installations and 28.40% market share.

MEDITECH with 1,574 installations and 19.95% market share.

SSI Group with 1,158 installations and 14.67% market share.

Experian Health with 810 installations and 10.36% market share. Many healthcare providers use their EHR vendors, like Epic and Oracle Cerner, for revenue cycle management software, the data indicates. EHR vendors commonly bundle revenue cycle or medical practice management services with their platforms, Definitive Healthcare reports. Using the same vendor for EHR and revenue cycle services can also facilitate easier data sharing between clinical and financial systems. But there are also many other revenue cycle management software vendors that are deployed by hospitals, health systems and physician practices. Other notable revenue cycle management software vendors include, but are not limited to: R1 RCM.

Athenahealth.

eClinicalWorks.

Change Healthcare.

Optum.

Veradigm.

Conifer Health Solutions.