The next big thing: Agentic AI for revenue cycle management

Editor's Note: This article is the first in a three-part series on agentic AI in the revenue cycle. Stay tuned for a deeper dive into use cases and implementation considerations.

A perfect storm is brewing in the healthcare revenue cycle. However, agentic AI is throwing healthcare organizations a lifesaver.

Healthcare organizations are producing more claims than ever before and seeing more of those submissions rejected or outright denied. Patients are also increasingly responsible for a larger portion of their medical bills, forcing healthcare organizations to realign their collection strategies. Meanwhile, most revenue cycle teams are managing with a skeleton crew as staffing shortages throughout healthcare persist.

More revenue cycle technology vendors are investing in agentic AI to tackle these major challenges. With these investments, vendors are anticipating more efficiencies and better bottom lines.

But agentic AI is still considered the "next big thing," not a staple within an organization's AI toolbox quite yet. Adoption in healthcare is especially low now, as early adopters experiment with this form of AI and identify where it can make a material impact on revenue cycle management.

What is agentic AI for revenue cycle management? Last year, the buzzword was generative AI; the year before, it was machine learning. Now, agentic AI is taking center stage. But how does it differ from other forms of AI, and what makes agentic AI poised to disrupt revenue cycle management in ways other technologies haven't? "When we talk about agentic AI overall, it is similar to other workflow technology in the past, but it is autonomous," explained John Landy, chief technology officer at FinThrive. "It allows for decision-making, and it's integrated. So, by nature of it being in the AI realm, which is broad in general, it is integrated with data systems." In comparison, other AI or automation capabilities, like robotic process automation (RPA), are deterministic. In other words, these capabilities rely on rules to predict an outcome, and that output will always be the same given the input. Agentic AI is probabilistic, reflecting its ability to assess patterns in data and adapt to new information and conditions. Generative AI is another example of probabilistic AI. However, agentic AI is an evolution in the sense that it can operate autonomously and make decisions. These capabilities make agentic more capable of handling complex tasks versus generative AI, which experienced significant growth in revenue cycle management over the last two years. For example, generative AI can write an appeal for a denied claim after some prompting, but agentic AI can identify a denied claim on its own, analyze why it was denied, gather appropriate documentation, write an appeal, and even submit that appeal to the payer. Agentic AI can also do this with minimal human intervention, whereas generative AI requires prompting and does not take action beyond what it is prompted to do.

Why now? A reasoning, digital assistant is exactly what revenue cycles need in this environment, according to Dan Parsons, chief experience officer and co-founder of Thoughtful AI, a provider of AI-driven revenue cycle management solutions. "The thesis underpinning the application of agentic AI is a couple of macro trends that we see directly impacting revenue cycle -- that perfect storm. It makes the 'why now' very evident," Parsons explained. "One is the staffing shortage. As we think about the different staffing components required to support the complexities of the revenue cycle, every provider we talk to is either understaffed due to increasing costs or unsure how to maintain the level of staffing required to support the increased volumes." The situation is further complicated by the complexities within the revenue cycle, which generally includes a front, middle and back to complete the medical billing process. These sections also tend to be siloed despite their interconnectedness. Staff must also contend with dozens of payer contracts, each with its own set of rules and requirements for reimbursement. "This leaves finance and revenue cycle leaders really stuck in a spot where there's no great answer," Parsons added. "The traditional methods of scaling your in-house team just aren't working. The talent pool isn't there. Younger generations don't want to do this work. And the rising labor costs make it increasingly harder for traditional outsourcing methods to be cost-effective, especially as we look at the margin profile of a lot of these organizations being 1 to 3%. There's just not a lot of room to breathe."