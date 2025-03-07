Top patient relationship management software systems

Healthcare organizations seeking to meet healthcare consumerism trends and build better relationships with their patients need to ensure they are assessing the right patient relationship management software systems for their needs.

PRM technologies serve as a bedrock for the digital patient experience. Used to build out a digital front door, PRM tools help support better patient communication, management and healthcare access.

Notably, the term PRM software is often used interchangeably with CRM software, or customer relationship management software, for healthcare. This is because PRM software helps fulfill the service side of the healthcare experience.

"Just like any other business, it’s important for healthcare providers to have and maintain positive interactions with their customers -- the patients," according to Definitive Healthcare. "A CRM platform can help healthcare providers nurture meaningful relationships with their patients from before they visit the hospital to post-treatment and beyond."

Indeed, many healthcare organizations actually use CRM software leveraged in other service sectors to maintain relationships with their patients. Companies like HubSpot and Salesforce have been deployed in healthcare and have even added healthcare-specific platforms to their software suites.

However, as health IT vendors have adjusted to trends in healthcare consumerism, more industry-specific technologies have emerged. PRM tools borrow from CRM software to support an omnichannel patient experience intended to help patients manage their own healthcare journeys.

Distinguishing PRM from patient engagement To be clear, managing the patient relationship is not the same as patient engagement, many PRM software vendors stress on their websites. Although patient engagement is important, it largely refers to activating and involving patients in their clinical journeys using patient education, activation and self-management techniques. Conversely, PRM is broader in scope, referring to the relationship patients have with their providers and clinics, how the clinic communicates with patients and how technology enhances the patient visit.

What to look for in PRM tools As with any purchasing decision, healthcare organizations looking to implement or replace their PRM tools need to assess the functions and capabilities on the market and determine which fulfill organizational goals. Most PRM tools have a number of common functions, including the following: Online appointment scheduling.

SMS/text message outreach.

Appointment reminders.

Digital/remote check-in.

Patient portal or patient portal integration.

Recall messaging.

Social media integration and online reputation management capabilities.

Email marketing/campaigns. Some PRM systems will support these features better than others, so it is essential for healthcare organizations to determine the functions most important to their patient populations. Additionally, organizational leadership should ensure systems are HIPAA compliant and allow for EHR integration. Finally, scalability and flexibility of platforms will be key, as these allow for growing healthcare organizations. Following PRM software implementation, healthcare organizations should measure KPIs such as patient satisfaction scores, patient retention rates, treatment outcomes, no-show rates and cost savings.