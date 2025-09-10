How Spanish-speaking patient portal AI promotes health equity

Generative AI is changing the way patients send and receive patient portal messages -- at least patients who speak English, posing a potential health equity issue.

But at Mount Sinai Medical Center in Miami, where a sizeable proportion of the patient population has limited English proficiency, having an AI-powered patient portal that only spoke English wasn't going to cut it.

"We have a huge Hispanic population, and more than 60% of Dade County speaks Spanish," according to Tom Gillette, Mount Sinai's chief information officer.

Within the medical center's EHR system, around 30% of patients have selected Spanish as their preferred language. In some areas, that figure can reach nearly 90%.

In other words, patient portal AI that can only draft in English can pose a significant health equity threat, especially at an organization like Mount Sinai.

Knowing the value GenAI has brought to patient portal messaging, particularly in augmented drafting of provider responses, Gillette knew there needed to be a way all patients could benefit from this technology.

In partnership with Mount Sinai's EHR and patient portal vendor, Epic Systems, Gillette and his team have deployed a retooled version of the GenAI systems to also communicate with patients in Spanish.

Epic introduces AI to draft patient portal messages Mount Sinai is no stranger to automated patient portal messages. The medical center was an early adopter of Epic's augmented response technology (Art) tool within the MyChart patient portal to streamline messaging with patients. "It generates a draft response for inbound messages that patients are sending our doctors, and it helps them respond faster and better, so patients get a much better experience," Gillette described during a recent interview. That's been a boon for Mount Sinai providers, who saw a nearly 500% increase in patient portal messaging as a result of the pandemic. When patients couldn't come into the clinic to chat with their clinicians, they turned to the technology to create a digital connection. It was good that patients were able to do that, Gillette acknowledged, but it created significant burden for the providers who were "buried alive with messages," he said. "The AI came along a couple years after that," Gillette recounted. "With Epic's original version of the generated draft response, we implemented that on the English language side in 2023, so we were one of the first to use that there." The medical center saw a near-immediate improvement in clinical workloads and patient experiences on the patient portal. Doctors were spending less time responding to messages, while patients got their answers up to a half day faster than before. But fast forward to 2024, and Mount Sinai Medical Center started to identify some equity issues. Although the AI was a net benefit for the healthcare organization, it mostly benefitted patients whose preferred language was English. Enter Spanish-language Art.