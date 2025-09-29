Health IT pros talk AI transparency in the patient experience

To disclose or not to disclose -- that's the question. As more healthcare providers leverage artificial intelligence in various parts of the patient experience, they must answer questions about whether AI transparency will help build patient trust.

At present, there are no laws requiring disclosure of AI use in certain patient interactions, such as AI patient portal messaging or ambient documentation. That's leaving healthcare leaders weighing the pros and cons of AI transparency during the patient encounter.

On the one hand, patient trust in AI is still subpar, and disclosing AI use could create mistrust when a provider is ultimately the sole arbiter of clinical decision-making.

But in an era where patient trust is essential -- and is potentially slipping away -- AI transparency might be the way to go. We talked with health IT experts who outline how letting patients in on how the key technologies used in their care helps build an overall culture of trust.

Disclosing AI in patient portal messages builds trust Fully disclosing that AI is playing some role in the patient experience -- from patient portal messaging to clinical documentation to clinical decision-making -- is likely the path of least resistance, according to Bill Fera, M.D., a principal at Deloitte. "If you declare upfront, then there's no ambiguity about who somebody is dealing with or what somebody is dealing with in terms of the messages themselves," he said in a phone interview. Indeed, clearing ambiguity is essential to building patient trust in the technology, which research has shown is middling at best. In February 2024, an athenahealth/Dynata poll showed that patients could trust AI depending on how it's used, but 43% said they don't know exactly what it's being used for. Other surveys show a bleaker outlook. A 2025 JAMA Network Open report showed that patients are leery of their doctors using AI for administrative, diagnostic or therapeutic purposes. A separate study in the same journal showed patients are doubtful of their health systems' ability to use AI responsibly. In other words, patient trust in AI is not a given. According to Fera, this means healthcare professionals need to do everything they can, including being completely transparent in its use, to get the trust of the healthcare consumer. "I am fully on the side of 100% disclosure," he asserted. "Any interaction with a patient should start with disclosure. 'I am a generative AI agent,' or 'I am an artificial intelligence part of the team' -- however you want to frame it. There has to be, I believe, declaration of that from the very beginning as part of a trustworthy framework. Otherwise, I think we could start to see broad mistrust of the technology." That said, there are still questions about the extent to which clinical interactions truly hinge on AI. With best practice being for providers to review anything related to AI before it reaches the patient, are these interactions really AI, or are they the doctor's work?

How much do AI bots truly pen patient portal messages? Importantly, there's the question of the extent to which AI actually authors patient portal messages. According to Tom Gillette, the chief information officer at Mount Sinai Medical Center, it's not actually that much. In fact, the medical center, which just launched its own Spanish language version of Epic Systems' Art patient portal AI, considers all AI patient portal messages a draft. "At the end of the day, it's a draft message," Gillette said in a previous interview. "The AI doesn't take away the decision-making of the clinician. It doesn't take away the voice and tone and personality of the physician. It provides a draft that is then edited by the doctor and sent." According to Gillette, the medical center's patient portal AI simply provides a "starter response" that clinicians can choose to use, but clinicians must review every message. Nothing gets sent out automatically and nothing goes out unseen, he stressed. "There's really no disclosure per se, because at the end of the day, doctors are writing and sending their own note just as they would before," Gillette noted. The difference is, providers now have some language to get them started on the message, helping to streamline the process. In many cases, physicians see the AI-drafted response and delete it entirely. Fera said he's seen this happen, too. "A lot of clinicians who I've talked to will say, 'by the time I'm done editing it, I might as well have just written it myself,'" Fera said. AI disclosure is less an emotional response or distrust of the tool, he indicated, but rather a belief that healthcare should be transparent about how it uses all technology. Indeed, that push to be on the side of transparency is critical regardless of AI use case. It's not just disclosing an AI-drafted or generated patient portal message. It's about ensuring patients understand health technology, including AI, and its proposed benefits.