CMS finalizes CY 2026 Medicare Physician Fee Schedule

CMS recently released the final rule for the Medicare Physician Fee Schedule for the 2026 calendar year, which includes a modest conversion factor increase of 0.25% for most participating providers next year.

Under the final rule, the Medicare Physician Fee Schedule will have two conversion factors depending on whether a provider participates in a qualifying alternative payment model (APM). Those in qualifying APMs, which generally include some financial risk, will get a higher conversion factor, which will be 0.75% next year.

This means providers in certain APMs will receive a $1.22 boost to the current conversion factor of $32.35. For the nonqualifying conversion factor, CMS said the conversion factor will increase by $1.05 to $33.40.

The changes also reflect a one-year increase of 2.50% and an estimated 0.49% adjustment for new modifications to the work relative value units (RVUs) for some services, as described in the new final rule.

“The new Medicare fee schedule delivers a major win for seniors, protects hometown doctors, and safeguards American taxpayers,” HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy, Jr, said in a press release. “It realigns doctor incentives and helps move our country from a sick-care system to a true health care system.”

CMS finalizes efficiency adjustments for payment accuracy CMS has historically used physician survey data from the American Medical Association (AMA) to determine work RVUs and, subsequently, payment rates for services covered by the Medicare Physician Fee Schedule. However, the 2026 final rule will move away from the AMA's survey data by finalizing a proposal to use the Medicare Economic Index (MEI) to calculate productivity adjustments. The federal agency has criticized the AMA's survey data, saying it is subjective and based on low response rates. Additionally, the agency took fault with the relatively small portion of total codes that undergo annual reevaluation, resulting in overinflation of some work RVUs. The MEI measures the costs of running a physician practice, including physician compensation and practice expenses, to estimate the annual inflation of physician services costs. It is calculated annually by the CMS Office of the Actuary. CMS explained in the final rule that it will look back five years to determine the productivity adjustments for Physician Fee Schedule rates. In 2026, this means a -2.5% final efficiency adjustment for most services except a list of codes that will be exempt. Moving forward, CMS intends to steer clear of survey data to determine more accurate valuations of services over time. It plans to tap data from the Hospital Outpatient Prospective Payment System (OPPS) in addition to AMA survey data.

Physician Fee Schedule to support wellness, prevention Aligning with HHS Secretary Kennedy's goals of Making America Healthy Again, the 2026 Medicare Physician Fee Schedule final rule seeks to shift the healthcare system toward one that emphasizes wellness and prevention. To achieve this, CMS plans to utilize a previously developed risk assessment code to focus on essential patient behaviors that reduce the chronic disease burden and improve overall health for Medicare beneficiaries. These behaviors specifically focus on physical activity and nutrition. Additionally, CMS said in the final rule that it aims to ensure advanced primary care management services can integrate behavioral health and that quality measures used in value-based care programs emphasize prevention-focused activities, including activities that aim to prevent chronic disease. The Medicare Diabetes Prevention Program, specifically, will see changes next year, including greater access to coaching, peer support and practice training in dietary change, physical activity and behavior change strategies, CMS said. Meanwhile, a new, mandatory payment model called the Ambulatory Specialty Model will focus on improving the upstream management of high-cost chronic conditions, including heart failure and low back pain. CMS redesigned the model to reward specialists who catch signs of worsening chronic conditions early, improve patients' function, reduce avoidable hospitalizations and use technology to share data with patients and primary care providers. The five-year model will launch in January 2027.

Skin substitute changes to cut wasteful spending CMS is also moving forward with proposals to reduce wasteful spending on skin substitutes. The federal agency finalized in the latest rule a new payment method for skin substitute products. In 2026, the products will be paid as incident-to supplies when they are used as part of a covered application procedure under the Physician Fee Schedule in the non-facility setting or under the OPPS in the hospital outpatient department setting. CMS also finalized changes to skin substitute categorization to align with their FDA regulatory status. The agency will pay for the products based on their status -- 361 human cells, tissues, and cellular and tissue-based products and the device types, including pre-market approvals and 510(k)s. Although it will use a single payment rate in 2026 reflecting the highest average for the three categories to prevent underestimation of the resources used to furnish the services. Overall, the new payment policies for skin substitutes are expected to curb the unprecedented spending growth on the products, from $256 million in 2019 to over $10 billion in 2024, according to Medicare Part B claims data.