Physician Fee Schedule final rule brings key changes for ACOs

As part of the final rule for the Medicare Physician Fee Schedule in calendar year 2026, CMS delivered changes to its flagship accountable care organization model, the Medicare Shared Savings Program, while also adopting policies to advance value-based care.

The 2026 Medicare Physician Fee Schedule puts greater emphasis on chronic disease management and prevention through a new payment model and quality reporting changes. Through the final rule, CMS also aims to place financial accountability on providers for delivering high-value care.

Overall, the Medicare Physician Fee Schedule next year "realigns doctor incentives and helps move our country from a sick-care system to a true health care system," HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., said in a statement following the rule's release on Oct. 31.

The following article breaks down the programmatic changes to the Shared Savings Program and modifications to quality reporting in CMS programs, including for ACOs.

Major changes to the Medicare Shared Savings Program Aligning with HHS' commitment to promoting better chronic disease management and prevention, the 2026 Medicare Physician Fee Schedule final rule introduced major changes to the Shared Savings Program. First, CMS is reducing the maximum time an accountable care organization, or ACO, can participate in the one-sided financial risk model of the Shared Savings Program's BASIC track from seven performance years to five performance years during the ACO's first agreement period in the BASIC track's glide path. This change applies to agreement periods beginning on or after Jan. 1, 2027, and is designed to encourage organizations to take on two-sided risk arrangements more quickly, CMS stated. Next, CMS said in the rule that it is increasing flexibility with the minimum number of assigned Medicare fee-for-service beneficiaries required for participation, so ACOs will only need to meet a 5,000-assigned beneficiary threshold by the third benchmark year. The agency will permit ACOs to fall below the threshold in previous benchmark years, although ACOs that do so must either enter the BASIC track if they have entered a new agreement period or face limits on shared savings and losses if they miss the threshold at any time during the agreement period. ACOs that fall below the threshold during any benchmark year will also be excluded from using policies that provide certain low-revenue ACOs in the BASIC track with increased opportunities to share in savings, CMS added. Other changes finalized in the 2026 Medicare Physician Fee Schedule final rule include: Expanding quality and finance extreme and uncontrollable circumstances policies to ACO affected by cyberattacks, such as ransomware.

Requiring ACOs to report changes to their ACO participant list during the performance year, such as when an ACO participant experiences a change in ownership.

Requiring ACOs to report changes during the performance year to their skilled nursing facility affiliate list, including when a facility changes ownership.

Revising the definition of primary care services used for beneficiary assignment.

Renaming the "health equity benchmark adjustment" to the "population adjustment."