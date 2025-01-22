Healthcare ranks as third-most targeted ransomware victim

Healthcare is the third-most targeted ransomware victim in the cyberthreat landscape, with incidents surging by over 32% from 2023 to 2024, according to research from Black Kite. Healthcare moved from seventh place in the first quarter of 2023 to third place in the fourth quarter of 2024, the company's data showed. The healthcare sector now follows only the manufacturing and professional services industries in terms of the greatest number of incidents.

What's more, Black Kite found that physician practices accounted for 25% of the healthcare ransomware incidents it tracked in 2024, while general hospitals accounted for 22%. Smaller providers, such as outpatient centers and dental practices, are not immune to ransomware either and might be appealing targets for cyberthreat actors if they do not have strong security programs.

Black Kite noted that the unique combination of increasingly aggressive ransomware groups and affiliates, resource-constrained healthcare organizations, and the potential effect of a ransomware attack on patient care make healthcare a prime target.