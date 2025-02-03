How healthcare CISO responsibilities are evolving

The role of healthcare CISOs, or chief information security officers, has continuously evolved to match the volatile cyberthreat landscape and growing pressure to reduce cyber-risk in healthcare.

CISOs are often tasked with keeping security operations in check, preventing and responding to cyberattacks and translating cyber-risk to the C-suite and board. While healthcare CISO roles might consist of varying responsibilities depending on the organization, research shows that the scope of the CISO role across all industries is expanding.

With that expanded scope comes additional responsibility and accountability when security incidents inevitably occur. From regulatory scrutiny to enhanced board expectations, the role of the healthcare CISO is undoubtedly evolving.

Healthcare CISOs take on more fiduciary responsibility According to a 2025 report from IANS and Artico Search, approximately 39% of surveyed CISOs across all industries are at the vice-president level or higher, compared to 35% two years ago. What's more, half of surveyed CISOs reported quarterly or monthly engagement with the board. CISOs' proximity to the C-suite and board varies by organization, but they are increasingly getting a seat at the table when it comes to making business decisions. "The chief information security officer function has been elevated -- it used to be the department of 'no,'" said Michael Hamilton, field CISO at Lumifi. "Then it was, do your job, don't hit the radar. Now, there's finally an invitation to talk at a business level." CISOs having more board and C-suite visibility shows that security is becoming a bigger priority for business leaders, who are turning to their security teams for guidance on how to prevent cyberattacks and ultimately save money. "Now, in my conversations with healthcare professionals, they know that what they're trying to avoid are business outcomes, unauthorized disclosure of protected records, theft, extortion and disruption," Hamilton stated. "Every one of those has a price tag associated with it. And so now it's become more of a fiduciary responsibility than the cyber people just trying to plug the holes. That's been a good evolution." While some CISOs are embracing this expanded scope, others are navigating misalignment with the C-suite. A 2024 Trellix report, which consisted of survey responses by CISOs across several industries, including healthcare, revealed that 59% of surveyed CISOs feel their views are misaligned with those of their chief information officer and CEO. Nearly 85% of the surveyed CISOs reported believing that the role needs to be split into two functions -- one to tackle technical challenges, and the other to take on business-focused tasks. As CISOs increasingly take on more responsibility for business outcomes, they are also facing increased attention from regulators, who want answers from them when large data breaches and cyberattacks occur.

Regulatory proposals put spotlight on cybersecurity accountability In September 2024, lawmakers introduced the Health Infrastructure Security and Accountability Act (HISA), with the goal of establishing minimum and enhanced security requirements for healthcare entities. The passage of HISA is uncertain under the new administration. Additionally, new HIPAA Security Rule updates have since been proposed. However, certain provisions of HISA suggest that increased corporate accountability is top-of-mind for lawmakers, and CISOs are no exception. For example, HISA states that an individual who submits or causes to be submitted any of the required documentation under HISA knowing that the documentation contains false information, or willfully fails to submit that documentation in a timely manner, faces felony charges. Upon conviction, this individual could be fined up to $1 million as well as imprisoned for up to 10 years. The required documentation within HISA includes an annual documented security risk analysis and independent security compliance audits. Essentially, healthcare cybersecurity leaders who fail to honestly report documentation of security practices are subject to charges and jail time. With healthcare CISOs often playing a pivotal role in establishing and documenting security actions, documentation of security actions is crucial to protecting the business and oneself, even if HISA does not move forward.