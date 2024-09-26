Proposed bill calls for minimum healthcare cyber standards

Senators Ron Wyden, (D-Ore.) and Mark Warner (D-Va.) introduced the Health Infrastructure Security and Accountability Act, with the goal of establishing minimum cyber standards in the healthcare sector. Specifically, the bill would require HHS to develop a set of minimum and enhanced cybersecurity standards for providers, health plans, clearinghouses and business associates to bolster security across the healthcare ecosystem.

Additionally, the bill would remove the current cap on fines under HIPAA, which the lawmakers say prevents HHS from issuing fines large enough to deter large corporations from sidestepping strong cybersecurity standards.

The bill articulated the industry's position following the Change Healthcare cyberattack, which left providers in a difficult financial position and exposed the risks of having single points of failure in the U.S. healthcare system.

"Megacorporations like UnitedHealth are flunking Cybersecurity 101, and American families are suffering as a result," Wyden said in an accompanying press release.

"The health care industry has some of the worst cybersecurity practices in the nation despite its critical importance to Americans' well-being and privacy. These commonsense reforms, which include jail time for CEOs that lie to the government about their cybersecurity, will set a course to beef up cybersecurity among health care companies across the nation and stem the tide of cyberattacks that threaten to cripple the American health care system."

The bill's provisions The Health Infrastructure Security and Accountability Act addressed several topics that have been at the forefront of healthcare cybersecurity discussions and government guidance in recent years. Chiefly, the bill would require the HHS secretary to develop and adopt minimum and enhanced security requirements within two years. The minimum requirements would apply to healthcare entities across the U.S., and the enhanced security requirements would apply to "covered entities that are of systemic importance or important to national security." The HHS secretary would be required to revisit and update these standards every two years. In January 2024, HHS released sector-specific cybersecurity performance goals that consisted of essential and enhanced goals, with the intent of helping the sector improve its security. At the time, experts suggested that these would become the basis for future legislation that would set these minimum standards into law. In addition to establishing minimum and enhanced standards, the bill would require covered entities and business associates to submit annual independent security audits and stress tests to determine their ability to restore service after a cybersecurity incident. Furthermore, the bill would require HHS to audit the data security practices of at least 20 regulated entities annually and eliminate statutory caps on HHS fines so that larger fines can be issued. The bill would also heighten corporate accountability by requiring executives to annually certify compliance with these standards. If passed, the bill would also give the HHS secretary the authority to provide advanced and accelerated Medicare payments in case of a disruption to the U.S. healthcare system, as was necessary during the Change Healthcare cyberattack. Lastly, the bill would allocate $800 million in upfront investment payments to rural and urban safety-net hospitals and an additional $500 million to all hospitals to adopt the enhanced cybersecurity standards.