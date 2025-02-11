How HHS enforces the HIPAA Security Rule, Privacy Rule

The HIPAA Security Rule and HIPAA Privacy Rule are intentionally flexible to allow covered entities to tailor their security programs to their specific needs. Although many healthcare stakeholders welcome the flexibility with how the rules are implemented, compliance with said rules is not negotiable.

The HHS Office for Civil Rights (OCR) is in charge of enforcing HIPAA, and it does so in three ways: investigating formal complaints, conducting compliance reviews and providing education and outreach resources.

Different OCR leaders have had varying enforcement priorities. For example, Roger Severino, who served as OCR director from 2017 to 2021, focused OCR's efforts on right of access enforcement under the HIPAA Privacy Rule.

Under Melanie Fontes Rainer, who led OCR from 2022 to January 2025, the office launched a risk analysis initiative to highlight the importance of the HIPAA Security Rule's risk analysis provisions.

As the sector grapples with uncertainty about the future of the HIPAA Security Rule, covered entities can look at how OCR has historically enforced HIPAA to gain insight into past enforcement priorities and find resources to aid compliance.

Investigating complaints filed to OCR One of the key ways that OCR enforces HIPAA is by investigating complaints. OCR is only permitted to take action on complaints in which the alleged violation occurred in the past six years and involves organizations that are required to comply with HIPAA. "If OCR accepts a complaint for investigation, OCR will notify the person who filed the complaint and the covered entity named in it. Then the complainant and the covered entity are asked to present information about the incident or problem described in the complaint," OCR guidance states. "OCR may request specific information from each to get an understanding of the facts. Covered entities are required by law to cooperate with complaint investigations." After the intake and review process, OCR reroutes any possible criminal violations to the Department of Justice. If the case involves a potential HIPAA violation, OCR moves forward with its investigation. As of Oct. 31, 2024, OCR had received more than 374,321 HIPAA complaints and resolved 99% of cases. Cases can be resolved through voluntary compliance, corrective action or resolution agreements. In many cases, OCR offers technical assistance to the covered entity to help them comply with HIPAA, avoiding monetary penalties. OCR resolved 31,191 of its total cases by requiring changes in privacy practices, issuing corrective actions and providing technical assistance. OCR found that no violations occurred in 15,561 of the cases and provided early technical assistance without the need to investigate in 67,873 cases. OCR settled or imposed a civil money penalty in just 152 cases. The remaining cases were closed because OCR determined that the complaint did not present a viable case for enforcement. "Corrective actions obtained by OCR from these entities have resulted in change that is systemic and that affects all the individuals they serve," OCR stated on a webpage outlining its enforcement results. "OCR has successfully enforced the HIPAA Rules by applying corrective measures in all cases where an investigation indicates noncompliance by the covered entity or their business associate." While voluntary compliance is the preferred method for all parties, OCR uses its enforcement authority to investigate and resolve complaints on a case-by-case basis.

Conducting compliance reviews Compliance reviews are another tool that OCR can use to enforce HIPAA. According to the text of the HIPAA Omnibus Rule, which amended HIPAA in 2013, the HHS secretary "will conduct a compliance review to determine whether a covered entity or business associate is complying with the applicable administrative simplification provisions when a preliminary review of the facts indicates a possible violation due to willful neglect." Additionally, the secretary may conduct a compliance review to determine whether a covered entity or business associate is complying with the applicable administrative simplification provisions in any other circumstance. In response to comments on the HIPAA Omnibus Rule in 2013, HHS provided clarity on when and how it conducts compliance reviews versus investigating complaints. HHS clarified that "the Department generally conducts compliance reviews to investigate allegations of violations of the HIPAA Rules brought to the Department’s attention through a mechanism other than a complaint." "For example, the Department may use a compliance review to investigate allegations of violations of the Rules brought to our attention through a media report, or from a State or another Federal agency," the rule stated. Essentially, compliance reviews are another avenue that OCR can use to look into potential HIPAA violations, without the need for a formal complaint to come through its traditional complaint channels.