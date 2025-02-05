Deloitte provides $5M to cover RIBridges data breach costs

Deloitte agreed to provide the state of Rhode Island with $5 million to cover expenses related to the RIBridges data breach, at the request of Rhode Island Governor Dan McKee. RIBridges, the system that manages many of the state's social services programs, suffered a cyberattack in December 2024.

The $5 million will go toward costs related to the approximately 2,000 HealthSource RI customers who were enrolled in coverage in January and February. In addition to the $5 million, Deloitte is covering the costs of credit monitoring and identity theft protection services for affected consumers, as well as the data breach call center.

“Deloitte has recognized that the state has immediate and unexpected expenses related to the breach, and we appreciate their willingness to lend financial support," McKee stated.