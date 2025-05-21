Rhode Island publishes RIBridges hack investigation details

The state of Rhode Island publicly released the results of a third-party analysis of the 2024 RIBridges cyberattack and data breach at a press conference with Rhode Island Governor Dan McKee and Chief Digital Officer Brian Tardiff. Cybersecurity company CrowdStrike conducted the analysis, which revealed the five-month timeline of the breach and a more accurate number of impacted individuals -- approximately 644,401 people.

RIBridges is a system run by Deloitte that the state of Rhode Island uses to administer important social services benefits like health insurance, food stamps and the Child Care Assistance Program.

As previously reported, Deloitte informed the state of a potential security threat to RIBridges on Dec. 5, 2024, stating that there was a high probability that a cyberthreat actor had obtained files containing sensitive information. The Brain Cipher cyberthreat group later took responsibility for the hack. The state took RIBridges temporarily offline and later sent notification letters to nearly 650,000 individuals.

The newly released third-party analysis provided clarity on how the cyberthreat actor gained access to the RIBridges environment and how it performed data access, staging and exfiltration activities on 28 RIBridges systems. Reviewing post-incident analyses of healthcare data breaches can help defenders bolster security efforts.

CrowdStrike analysis reveals breach timeline, access details On July 2, 2024, a cyberthreat actor entered the RIBridges system through the unauthorized use of Deloitte credentials. "At that time, the Threat Actor successfully authenticated to the RIBridges non-production virtual private network (VPN) from an external IP address using a non-state of Rhode Island non-privileged account," the CrowdStrike report stated. "CrowdStrike was unable to determine how the Threat Actor gained access to the credentials used to authenticate to the VPN or if multifactor authentication (MFA) was bypassed." The next day, the cyberthreat actor started a remote desktop session to an application server from a VPN pool IP address and proceeded to initiate remote sessions across six other RIBridges systems. They continued to perform reconnaissance, escalate privileges, conduct credential harvesting and use a commercially available remote monitoring tool to maintain access to the RIBridges environment throughout July 2024. From July to November, the cyberthreat actor repeatedly browsed files and interacted with folders throughout the impacted systems, later transferring data to an external cloud storage provider. "CrowdStrike's review did not reveal the presence of any artifacts related to ransomware execution in the RIBridges environment nor the presence of any Brain Cipher ransomware notes," CrowdStrike noted. "Additionally, discussions with RI and Deloitte did not reveal either entity discovering the presence of ransomware or system availability issues commonly associated with ransomware events." The cyberthreat actor most recently accessed the RIBridges environment on Nov. 28, 2024, and investigators have not detected any associated activity since then. There was no evidence that the cyberthreat actor was able to move laterally from the RIBridges environment to other state-run environments. The investigation determined that approximately 114,000 of the individuals who received breach notification letters in January 2025 were, in fact, not impacted by the breach. However, investigators also uncovered an additional 107,000 individuals who were impacted by the breach but were not notified in January. The total breach tally sits at 644,401 individuals.