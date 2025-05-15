What MAHA means for the CMS Innovation Center, APMs

The Trump administration's "Making America Healthy Again" approach is ushering in a new era for value-based care and alternative payment models under the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Innovation.

CMS recently announced a strategic overhaul of the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Innovation, or Innovation Center, to align with new goals under Making America Healthy Again (MAHA), including preventing chronic disease, particularly in children, and promoting healthier lifestyles.

The Innovation Center will realign around three pillars -- promoting evidence-based prevention, empowering people to achieve health goals and driving choice and competition for people -- to modify and develop alternative payment models (APMs) in Medicaid, Medicare and CHIP.

This new MAHA-aligned strategy for the Innovation Center will have a significant impact on the types of APMs and value-based care payments the Innovation Center supports, the announcement indicates.

"The Innovation Center will work expeditiously toward the future of health -- building a system in which people are empowered to achieve their health goals and providers are incentivized to compete to deliver high-quality, efficient care and improve the health outcomes of their patients," said Abe Sutton, director of the Innovation Center and deputy administrator of CMS.

3 pillars of the CMS Innovation Center On May 13, 2025, CMS launched a new strategy for the Innovation Center centered on three pillars: promoting evidence-based prevention, empowering people to achieve their health goals and driving choice and competition. Under the first pillar, the Innovation Center promised that "prevention will be part of every model" that the center tests. "We will utilize the most effective ways for providers to offer patients services -- such as exercise and nutritional support -- that promote healthier lifestyles and slow disease progression, as well as provide easier access to evidence-based, complementary and alternative medicine," Sutton explained in the announcement. For the second pillar, the Innovation Center aims to increase beneficiary access to data and tools for disease management and healthy living, including virtual care and digital health. To empower healthcare consumers, the Innovation Center also plans to publish data about providers and services, including cost and quality performance. Finally, the Innovation Center aims to drive choice and competition in healthcare by fostering participation in APMs, particularly among independent and rural providers. Sutton also emphasized that Innovation Center APMs need to demonstrate cost savings and improved outcomes per statutory requirements.

Impact on alternative payment model design The MAHA approach to Innovation Center strategy will have a significant impact on APM design and payment structure. Sutton said on the Innovation Center's website that models will "promote access to and use of evidence-based preventive services known to improve outcomes for people and reduce costs to the health system." In particular, he pointed to "successful elements of previous primary care models, specialty models, and Accountable Care Organization (ACO) models." He also highlighted the use of community-based services in APMs to achieve preventive care. Future models will also feature waivers to incentivize preventive care and support "predictable cost-sharing" for some services, drugs and devices, according to the Innovation Center's website. The website also said future models aim to increase access to evidence-based "alternative medicine," data (e.g., cost and quality data), mHealth applications, shared decision-making tools and health education materials. Under the MAHA approach, the Innovation Center also seeks to standardize APM design features, including quality measurement techniques. Healthcare providers have cited quality measurement as a significant source of administrative burden, particularly since each APM has its own set of quality measures and modes of reporting. The Innovation Center also plans to standardize benchmarking and attribution models.

Shifting value-based reimbursement to risk In addition to an overhaul of APM design, the Innovation Center also expressed its intentions to overhaul value-based reimbursement in its models. The Innovation Center will focus on downside risk within APMs "shift financial risk from taxpayers." According to Sutton, the Innovation Center will require all APMs to involve downside risk and for a higher proportion of Medicare and Medicaid beneficiaries to be in global downside risk arrangements. He said that providers will also need to bear some financial risk rather than burden conveners like Medicare and third-party payers with all the financial risk. President Trump has favored a more risk-based approach to APMs. During his first term, the president made changes to the Medicare Shared Savings Program, a permanent APM program through Medicare, to ramp up downside financial risk adoption among ACOs. The changes, known as Pathways to Success, required most participating ACOs to assume downside risk within two years. Additionally, Sutton shared that the future Innovation Center models will expand the use of advanced shared savings and prospective payments -- particularly for independent practices. The Innovation Center is also considering collecting losses over longer periods for independent providers. Sutton also hinted that the Innovation Center could make site-neutral payments part of the APMs in its portfolio. This may reduce the reimbursement rates hospitals receive for outpatient services that can be delivered safely in physician practices. The Innovation Center does plan to "reinvest hospital capacity in outpatient and community-based care through changes to certificate of need requirements," he explained.