Healthgrades, Zocdoc deal adds online booking to provider reviews

Patients using Healthgrades to search for a doctor and assess provider reviews can now also schedule an appointment in real-time with online booking tool Zocdoc, according to an announcement from the two companies obtained via email.

Patients will be able to look at appointment availability and book the appointment right within the Healthgrades search function, which Zocdoc and Healthgrades said should free up more than 16.5 million hours of bookable appointments over a 90-day window at launch.

"Patients deserve a healthcare experience that is seamless, supportive and tailored to their specific needs," Courtney Jeffus, president of Healthgrades, said in the announcement.

"Integrating Zocdoc's real-time booking into Healthgrades' doctor finder platform is an important step toward that vision," Jeffus continued. "This partnership helps remove obstacles for people seeking support and creates a more connected journey -- empowering consumers to move from insight to action and supporting providers in delivering timely, accessible care."

According to the companies, the partnership should allow patients to more seamlessly search for doctors, assess online reviews and book appointments in a single online query.

That's a far cry from many patients' current healthcare experiences, the announcement said.

According to a 2025 Zocdoc survey, a quarter of patients said they hate calling the doctor's office. Another half said they couldn't reach their doctor by phone and delayed care because of it, while a third who couldn't reach their doctor by phone eventually gave up on booking an appointment at all.

Online appointment scheduling has been regarded as a solution to healthcare's access problems, giving patients the opportunity to book an appointment at their leisure without the friction of the call center.

"This partnership addresses a universal truth: when it comes to care, patients want fewer barriers," Oliver Kharraz, M.D., founder and CEO of Zocdoc, said in the press release.

"We spent years building the infrastructure that makes real-time booking possible, and now we're opening our doors beyond our marketplace to power care everywhere. By powering booking for Healthgrades, we are helping more patients access care faster, and giving providers another way to meet them where they are."

The announcement indicated that providers who are listed on Healthgrades and active on Zocdoc will automatically be rolled into the program.

Sara Heath has reported news related to patient engagement and health equity since 2015.