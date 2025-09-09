Healthgrades releases provider search tool for patient access

Healthgrades has released a new provider search tool designed to let users learn more about their clinician options and find medical specialists who fit their specific healthcare needs, the company announced today in an emailed press release.

The tool, titled MyHealthMatch, intends to help patients avoid visits with specialty providers who do not fit their specific clinical need. For example, a patient can use MyHealthMatch to find an orthopedist who specializes in knees as opposed to hips, saving both patient and provider time and money.

Provider mismatches happen all too often. A separate 2024 analysis showed that there's misalignment between patient clinical needs and provider expertise around 57% of the time.

When there is alignment, the patient experience naturally thrives, Healthgrades said, citing previous data from the company's Physician Choice Survey. According to the survey, 61% of the 2,160 patient respondents who found the right specialist for them said it improved the quality of their life.

The company said MyHealthMatch was designed to enable that alignment more often.

Healthgrades said the system works using its proprietary Match Score, which accounts for factors like a doctor's experience with certain conditions or procedures, hospital quality, patient reviews and other specifications. Individuals can use MyHealthMatch with a free Healthgrades account, the company said.

In addition to announcing MyHealthMatch, Healthgrades also introduced the first annual "Health Empowerment Day," which it said aims to inspire individuals, and particularly folks with chronic illness, to feel more confident and informed about their own medical care.

"Nearly two-thirds of U.S. adults feel managing healthcare is overwhelming and time-consuming, highlighting a clear need for resources and initiatives that help patients feel supported," said Lindsey Viscomi, VP, brand and marketing at Healthgrades, said in the press release. "Health Empowerment Day is an important step toward changing that. We want to encourage people to take charge of their health, whether that means scheduling the appointment they've been putting off or feeling more confident in the decisions they make about their care."

