Kyruus, Healthgrades partner on online provider reviews, profiles

A new partnership between Kyruus Health and Healthgrades aims to support patient access to online provider reviews, plus more accurate provider profiles.

In a deal unveiled by the two patient engagement technology platforms today, the pair intend to enhance each other's patient-facing dashboards and displays with more information about their healthcare providers.

"Our collaboration with Kyruus Health represents a meaningful step forward in advancing our mission to empower patients with accurate, accessible healthcare information," Ashley Pruner, executive vice president at Healthgrades, said in the announcement. "By integrating Kyruus Health into the Healthgrades platform, we're helping consumers make more informed care decisions with confidence. This partnership underscores our shared commitment to transparency, reliability, and improving the healthcare experience for millions."

From Kyruus, patient users will get more accurate provider profiles on Healthgrades and its syndication partners Healthline, Sharecare and Medical News Today. More specifically, Healthgrades customers will be able to leverage the Reach offering from Kyruus, which will allow them to update and maintain accurate provider profiles.

This is essential in an age of online provider search. Patients are more likely than ever to use Google or another search engine to find a new doctor. With the insurgence of AI, querying chatbots like ChatGPT or Gemini to find and learn more about a new doctor is also increasing.

To that end, doctors and the hospitals and health systems that employ them need to make sure the information about them on the internet is accurate.

On the other side of the deal is use of Healthgrades' Patient Experience Survey API that will integrate into Kyruus dashboards. Kyruus users will be able to monitor and respond to online provider reviews more quickly, the companies said.

Healthcare consumerism goes online This deal represents the next step in healthcare's embrace of consumerism. Patients have become the stewards of their own care, including searching for a provider. Ensuring the provider offers convenient care access, is easy to find and comes with good reviews is important for patients. As technology continues to support this mission, ensuring that a provider's online reputation -- from their work hours and office location to the reviews patients leave about them -- is clean will be essential. "A patient's journey to finding care happens across a wide array of digital channels, and they place immense trust in established resources like Healthgrades," Peter Boumenot, chief product officer at Kyruus Health, said in the press release. "This partnership is a pivotal step in our mission to connect people to the right care by integrating our customers' single source of truth for provider data directly into one of the most critical destinations for patient decision-making. By ensuring accuracy and consistency on such a vital platform, we not only extend our customers' digital reach but also build the confidence patients need to take the next step in their care."