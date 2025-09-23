RevSpring acquires Kyruus to fuse provider search functions

Patient engagement and payments technology company RevSpring has entered a definitive agreement to purchase Kyruus Health, the companies announced today. RevSpring plans to integrate the two companies' respective patient payments and provider search functionality to streamline the digital user experience.

"By pairing Kyruus Health's member and provider insights with RevSpring's advanced patient intelligence, we're closing the gap between access and affordability," Scott MacKenzie, chief executive officer of RevSpring, said in the announcement.

"People don't experience healthcare in silos, and they don't think of themselves as a member versus a patient," MacKenzie added. "Together we'll bring clarity and guidance to every touchpoint, so individuals find the right care, stay engaged, and understand what they owe."

RevSpring said it has historically focused on patient intelligence, storing patient behavior data, communication preferences, affordability needs and payment history in its system for provider customers. The company said it believes Kyruus' provider search, provider directory and appointment scheduling systems will be a complement to RevSpring's current offerings.

For its part, Kyruus executives said the acquisition will help round out its previous efforts to connect patients to care.

"Our mission has always been to connect people to the right care," Graham Gardner, MD, founder and chief executive officer of Kyruus Health, said in a statement. "Uniting with RevSpring enables us to enrich that mission by integrating with a financial experience that brings clarity and simplicity to the entire care journey."

RevSpring plans to close the transaction in Q4 of 2025, subject to the typical closing conditions and required approvals. The companies did not disclose the financial terms of the cost of sale.

Sara Heath has reported news related to patient engagement and health equity since 2015.