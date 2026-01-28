Healthgrades: Half of patients live far from top hospitals

Healthgrades has come out with its list of the nation's top hospitals in 2026, this year with a crucial bit of context -- nearly half of patients live at least 25 miles away from them.

That long travel distance is indicative of a growing number of health deserts nationwide, creating patient care access barriers and risking overall health outcomes, the company said.

Healthgrades unveils Best Hospitals Awards for 2026 This year's awards recognize the top 250 U.S. hospitals, which Healthgrades said it ranked based on clinical performance across more than 30 common procedures and conditions. These hospitals are exemplars in patient care, Healthgrades added, stressing that if all hospitals performed similarly to the Best Hospitals recipients, the nation could have saved around 211,370 lives. That's an important finding, the company added, as more patients consider hospital quality when selecting a healthcare facility. Per Healthgrades data, around two-thirds of patients said they are more likely to choose a hospital that has won a healthcare quality award than one that has not. Another 80% said they feel more confident in their decision to seek care at a hospital that's received a quality award, and a third said they consider quality awards one of their top three criteria for selecting a particular hospital. "Patients are taking a more active role in their care than ever before, but real empowerment comes from having choices and access to information they can trust," Dr. Alana Biggers, MPH, medical advisor at Healthgrades, said in a press announcement. "This year's America's Best Hospitals list gives patients a clearer picture of where high-quality care is delivered most consistently, helping them understand their options and feel confident in choosing the care that's right for them." But it's not enough for patients to have access to quality data from their healthcare providers. Even when patients can determine the best hospital based on clinical quality, it's not a guarantee they'll be able to conveniently access care, according to a separate Healthgrades report.