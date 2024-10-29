Out-of-pocket healthcare costs tarnish patient experience

Healthcare affordability remains a key patient experience issue, as consumers lament high out-of-pocket costs, access to care and poor medication adherence in a new Ipsos poll conducted in partnership with PhRMA.

The poll of nearly 2,600 adults showed that rising out-of-pocket healthcare costs are keeping patients from fully engaging with and accessing their medical care. In particular, high costs keep patients from accessing prescription medications or taking their drugs as prescribed.

What's more, health insurance denials and the convoluted insurance landscape have created patient navigation challenges that also bar patient access to care.

These findings are notable as the nation stares down a historic election that could significantly sway the state of American healthcare. The high cost of care is top-of-mind of consumers looking at healthcare policy, with the survey revealing calls for more price transparency and healthcare affordability.

Insurance design creates coverage uncertainty Healthcare consumers struggle with understanding their benefits design, creating hurdles for healthcare access and issues when certain services get denied. Overall, 41% of insured patients taking a prescription drug said either they or a family member has faced a care access barrier because their insurance delayed or denied the service. This trend was more common among patients with a chronic illness, 51% of whom reported an insurance delay or denial. Patients continue to worry about their healthcare coverage moving forward, with 43% saying they're worried their insurance will deny care again in the future. Half of patients said they can't anticipate what they'll pay for their prescriptions and 45% said they struggle to understand their health insurance coverage, indicating poor explanation of benefits and plan navigability. Healthcare consumers don't have a great outlook for their insurers, either. Only about a quarter of respondents said they think insurance providers give all beneficiaries affordable access to the care they need. Just under two-thirds of insured patients (64%) think that insurance companies and pharmacy benefit managers need to be held accountable for certain practices like prior authorization and step therapy.

Out-of-pocket costs worry patients It's not just coverage for services that worry patients; it's the out-of-pocket healthcare costs they'll incur for those services, too. In fact, patients are just as worried about affording their medical bills as they are worried about affording their groceries. These concerns are driven by increases in out-of-pocket patient costs, with a third of respondents saying their healthcare expenses increased over the past year. Among folks who take prescription medications, 38% reported increases in out-of-pocket costs. These high costs are impacting patient engagement and medication adherence. A quarter of respondents who are prescribed medication said they didn't take their medication in the past year because they couldn't afford it. Moving forward, about a third of respondents supported reducing the burden of deductibles and placing stricter limits on out-of-pocket costs, the survey showed. Another 89% said having consistent out-of-pocket costs for a single medication would be helpful.