4.8M lose coverage with expired enhanced premium tax credits

Subsidized health insurance coverage hangs in the balance for 7.3 million people if Congress does not extend the premium tax credits available on the Affordable Care Act Marketplaces, according to an assessment from the Urban Institute, supported by the Commonwealth Fund.

Additionally, 4.8 million people stand to lose health insurance coverage all together should the premium tax credits (PTCs), set to expire at the end of 2025, not be extended.

"The enhanced PTCs substantially increased the subsidies available for people to buy insurance in the Marketplace: they reduced net premiums to zero for some people with low incomes and made subsidies available to people with higher incomes for the first time," the Urban Institute authors explained. "As a result, Marketplace enrollment steadily increased, reaching a new high of over 24 million plan selections for 2025."

The progress made by the premium PTCs is set to be undone should Congress allow them to sunset at the end of this year, the Urban Institute added. Taking into considering the effect of the PTCs, plus new Marketplace provisions included in the One Big Beautiful Bill Act, the researchers estimated serious affordability problems that will ultimately lead to loss of coverage for some individuals.