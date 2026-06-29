HHS cut 3M ACA Marketplace enrollments in ongoing fraud efforts

A new HHS report contends the Trump Administration has rooted out nearly 3 million fraudulent Affordable Care Act Marketplace enrollments.

Still, the agency estimates there are 2.6 million "improper or phantom enrollments" remaining on the Marketplace.

The report, prepared by the HHS Assistant Secretary for Planning and Evaluation, argued that ACA Marketplaces have been rife with fraud since 2021 and the passage of the American Rescue Plan.

The law created Marketplace flexibility, particularly benefitting folks earning between 100-150% of the federal poverty level, including year-round enrollment and reduced verification requirements for those eligible for $0-premium plans. The flexibilities were later extended by the Inflation Reduction Act in 2024.

While some public health experts say the changes improved access to affordable health insurance coverage, ASPE said its data indicate that the enrollment increases were actually fraudulent. Because insurance brokers and agents earn commission for enrolling consumers, these policies might have incentivized them to enroll people into $0-primum plans, ASPE said.

The number of people enrolled in a $0-premium plan increased by 7.6 million after the ARP and IRA policies. This coincided with a rise in zero-claim enrollees, meaning people who did not generate any claims because they did not access any healthcare. ASPE acknowledged that it is normal for low-income folks to have lower utilization rates, but the figures from between 2024 and 2026 indicate an unusual pattern.

"This may signal an uptick in fraudulent or improper enrollment by agents and brokers leveraging the fact that the poorest enrollees are not required to pay a premium, and therefore receive no bill and can be enrolled without their knowledge," ASPE wrote in the report.

All said, ASPE estimated that 5.6 million ACA Marketplace enrollees in 2025 were fraudulent or phantom.