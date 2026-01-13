2026 ACA enrollment lags by 1.5M signups amid subsidy fight

Affordable Care Act marketplace enrollment is down for 2026, with the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services reporting that 22.8 million consumers have signed up for individual market health insurance coverage for this year.

That's down from the 23.6 million enrollees who purchased a plan on the ACA exchanges for 2025. Although CMS did not provide an explanation for the lower enrollment, it could be due to the lapse in advanced premium subsidies that caused a spike in marketplace plan prices.

Still, the 22.8 million enrollment figure for 2026 is the second-highest in exchange history. According to KFF, 2025 was a record-breaking year for ACA marketplace enrollment. In 2024, 21.4 million people had enrolled in a marketplace plan, while in 2023, that figure was 16.3 million.

This year's signups were mostly concentrated among individuals who'd already had ACA exchange plans before. Specifically, 20 million of the 2026 open enrollments were among people who had active coverage in 2025. This year saw only 2.8 million new signups.

Most of the plan signups this year happened on the federal marketplace, CMS said. Specifically, there were 15.6 million marketplace plan selections in the 30 states using the Healthcare.gov platform. In the 20 states that use state-based exchanges, there were 7.2 million signups.