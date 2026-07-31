CMS finalizes 2.3% inpatient pay bump, CRJ Model expansion

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services will expand the Comprehensive Care for Joint Replacement model to most hospitals by 2028, according to a final rule released this afternoon.

The rule will also update the Inpatient Prospective Payment System payment rates for the 2027 fiscal year, giving hospitals a 2.3% increase starting Oct. 1, 2026. The CMS said the final update -- down slightly from the 2.4% increase proposed in April -- reflects a hospital market basket percentage increase of 3.2%, reduced by a 0.9 percentage-point productivity adjustment.

This final change in IPPS payment rates will contribute to a $2.1 billion increase in Medicare payments to hospitals next year, the CMS reported.

Long-term care hospitals will also receive a 2.3% annual update in FY 2027, according to the final rule. In total, the CMS expects LTCH PPS payments to increase by about 2.2%, or $54 million, driven by the finalized annual update.

Additionally, the rule finalized new technology add-on payments, which the CMS anticipates will pay hospitals an additional $779 million for using new medical technologies during inpatient stays.

Medicare-Dependent Hospitals could also see an additional $0.3 billion in Medicare payments in FY 2027, the rule stated. However, this all depends on whether Congress extends these payments before they expire at the end of this year. Although lawmakers have yet to let these payments expire since they were established in FY 2011.