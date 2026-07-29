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CMS fraud war room stops $203M in debated Medicaid payments
In less than 90 days, the new Medicaid Fraud War Room blocked payments to 50 unique providers at high-risk of defrauding the federal healthcare program, the CMS says.
The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services is already lauding a new Medicaid fraud effort to be successful in its first 90 days after identifying more than $203 million in potentially improper payments to the federal program.
The Medicaid Fraud War Room is a new joint federal-state strike force launched by the CMS in late April 2026 to detect and block improper Medicaid payments before reimbursements are paid to providers.
The MFWR moves the government away from the traditional "pay and chase" recovery models toward real-time interception using data analytics and machine learning to target high-risk providers, the CMS says.
New data released by the CMS on Tuesday indicate the strike force is working, with actions against 50 unique Medicaid providers it has identified as at elevated risk for healthcare fraud, waste and abuse.
Of those providers, 42 received notices of potential termination from the Medicaid program from the Department of Health and Human Services Office of Inspector General. This represented about $160.7 in potentially improper Medicaid payments since 2025, CMS reported.
States have also taken action against 15 providers based on MFWR referrals, representing about $46.2 million in Medicaid payments.
Seven of these providers were subject to both federal and state actions, CMS added.
CMS Deputy Administrator and Chief Operating Officer Kim Brandt attributed the MFWR's success to "tighter coordination, better analytics, and a workforce that treats fraud prevention as core mission work, not an afterthought."
"The Medicaid Fraud War Room is what modern program integrity looks like: federal and state partners working off the same data, in real time, to stop bad actors before more taxpayer dollars go out the door," she said in a public statement.
Notably, the MFWR builds on a Medicare-specific fraud war room established in 2025 through the CMS' Fraud Defense Operations Center. The agency's financial report for the 2025 fiscal year states that the fraud war room has prevented over $4 billion from being paid out and revoked Medicare billing privileges for over 4,000 providers and suppliers.
Another stop on Trump's healthcare fraud takedown
Fighting healthcare fraud, waste and abuse in federal programs has been a top priority for the Trump administration.
Earlier this month, the administration halted $1 billion in Medicaid payments to California and Minnesota after identifying suspicious payments that it said lacked adequate documentation. Already this year, the government has paused $1.3 billion in Medicaid funds to California and $350 million to Minnesota over fraud concerns.
State leaders countered the administration's portrayal of widespread fraud in their Medicaid programs, but CMS Administrator Mehmet Oz said that the states haven't been able to fully document and identify improper payments.
"And if it smells like fraud, we're not paying for it anymore," Oz explained at the press briefing last week.
A recent OIG report found weaknesses in states' referral processes for Medicaid provider fraud, waste and abuse. The HHS watchdog said states' contracts with Medicaid managed care organizations lack the strength or specificity to properly prevent provider fraud.
Medicaid has been a primary target for the Trump administration's healthcare fraud takedown efforts. However, the CMS also implemented in May a six-month moratorium on Medicare enrollment for high-risk home health agencies, hospice providers and some suppliers of durable medical equipment, prosthetics, orthotics and supplies.
In a newly proposed rule, the CMS is also seeking broader authority to revoke Medicare billing privileges across provider and supplier types. The rule would save about $82 million annually, CMS said, by expanding the circumstances under which the agency can take action against a provider, including when their managing organizations are in trouble with a federal healthcare program or if they practice in an area with an excessive volume of providers.
Healthcare industry leaders and lawmakers alike have called the overall strategy to root out healthcare fraud, waste and abuse aggressive -- a term that the administration has embraced to describe its own enforcement methods.
"We've made significant progress toward crushing waste, fraud, and abuse, but we're not done yet," Oz said on Tuesday. "If you steal from Medicaid, we will track you down, cut you off, and work to ensure that every taxpayer dollar we spend funds quality care for eligible beneficiaries."
Jacqueline LaPointe is an Executive Editor at Xtelligent Healthcare Media, covering revenue cycle management, healthcare payers, health policy and health IT since 2016.