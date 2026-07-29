CMS fraud war room stops $203M in debated Medicaid payments

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services is already lauding a new Medicaid fraud effort to be successful in its first 90 days after identifying more than $203 million in potentially improper payments to the federal program.

The Medicaid Fraud War Room is a new joint federal-state strike force launched by the CMS in late April 2026 to detect and block improper Medicaid payments before reimbursements are paid to providers.

The MFWR moves the government away from the traditional "pay and chase" recovery models toward real-time interception using data analytics and machine learning to target high-risk providers, the CMS says.

New data released by the CMS on Tuesday indicate the strike force is working, with actions against 50 unique Medicaid providers it has identified as at elevated risk for healthcare fraud, waste and abuse.

Of those providers, 42 received notices of potential termination from the Medicaid program from the Department of Health and Human Services Office of Inspector General. This represented about $160.7 in potentially improper Medicaid payments since 2025, CMS reported.

States have also taken action against 15 providers based on MFWR referrals, representing about $46.2 million in Medicaid payments.

Seven of these providers were subject to both federal and state actions, CMS added.

CMS Deputy Administrator and Chief Operating Officer Kim Brandt attributed the MFWR's success to "tighter coordination, better analytics, and a workforce that treats fraud prevention as core mission work, not an afterthought."

"The Medicaid Fraud War Room is what modern program integrity looks like: federal and state partners working off the same data, in real time, to stop bad actors before more taxpayer dollars go out the door," she said in a public statement.

Notably, the MFWR builds on a Medicare-specific fraud war room established in 2025 through the CMS' Fraud Defense Operations Center. The agency's financial report for the 2025 fiscal year states that the fraud war room has prevented over $4 billion from being paid out and revoked Medicare billing privileges for over 4,000 providers and suppliers.