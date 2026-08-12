How a cross-sector collab seeks to bridge rural healthcare's AI divide

As AI adoption accelerates in hospitals nationwide, concerns are rising about creating a healthcare landscape of AI haves and have-nots. Rural hospitals are quickly falling into the latter category, as large, well-resourced facilities race to adopt AI tools, investing in the technology, training and governance required for success.

A recently launched initiative aims to close this urban-rural divide in health AI adoption. The National Rural Health Association has joined forces with health AI company Viz.ai to support AI implementation in rural healthcare facilities, focusing on tools that enable earlier disease detection and enhance care coordination.

"We saw that this collaboration could be really meaningful because in the rural space there are a lot of gaps in the ability for providers to understand the applications currently available in AI, and then in how providers can bridge those gaps to be able to make implementation possible," said Brock Slabach, COO at the NRHA.

Together, the NRHA and Viz.ai plan to provide education materials and other resources to guide AI implementation in rural hospitals, with the ultimate aim of advancing AI utilization in rural healthcare.

AI transforms stroke care for UK Healthcare's rural network Health technologies, especially AI tools, can help rural facilities overcome persistent challenges, like eliminating the long distances rural Americans often have to travel for specialty care. For instance, the University of Kentucky Healthcare is using Viz.ai's AI-powered stroke detection platform to determine patient transfers from rural facilities around the state. According to Justin F. Fraser, M.D., director of cerebrovascular surgery and vice chair of the health system's neurological surgery department, UK Healthcare initially implemented the platform to identify large vessel occlusion stroke. Physicians can minimize the impact of LVO strokes using a procedure called mechanical thrombectomy. "But the key is rapid identification and rapid triage to a center that does that kind of work," he explained. "Not every hospital is equipped to do it. So we needed a tool that would allow us to do that and would allow us to streamline that process." Viz.ai's platform leverages the first FDA-approved algorithm for detecting strokes on CT scans. If a person comes into any of UK Healthcare's affiliated rural facilities in Kentucky with a suspected stroke, they receive a CT angiogram. The platform then analyses the images and flags those that look suspicious, sending them directly to UK neurologists' phones to determine whether the patient needs to be transferred to the UK's comprehensive stroke center, Fraser said. The platform also provides a HIPAA-protected environment where neurologists can text or call the outside provider who's seeing that patient. "It gives us an opportunity to interact, to talk about the clinical case, to discuss the clinical presentation, and to figure out if there is indeed an emergency situation," he said. "Essentially, it's a triage tool." According to Andrew Ibrahim, M.D., chief clinical officer at Viz.ai, the platform can improve time-to-treatment by an hour in certain cases, a vital benefit when dealing with a time-sensitive condition like stroke, where early treatment can significantly improve outcomes. UK Healthcare has expanded the tool to more than 50 rural health facilities. Not only has the platform enabled faster detection of LVO stroke, but it has also provided the health system with a trove of data, Fraser said. For example, the health system can track which areas patients are most often transferred from. "When you're working with urban centers, the populations are so large that you can get really good statistics pretty quickly," he said. "But when you're spread out along a large region where each county might only have a few cases, it becomes very difficult to collect data and analyze it in a real-time fashion to allow you to make policy, protocol, workflow changes, to optimize care." While the upfront costs of AI tools may be steep, the benefits they offer can help rural facilities use their limited resources more efficiently, he added. Though efforts to address financial constraints and boost technology adoption are ongoing, what comes next can prove equally challenging for these facilities: implementation. Fraser shared that the rural hospitals they work with needed support when implementing the platform, including education, hands-on training and help measuring the impact on patient outcomes. Slabach further noted that the sheer volume of AI technology options and the rapid pace of innovation can make it harder for under-resourced facilities to make decisions around selection, deployment and governance. And this is precisely the gap that the NRHA and Viz.ai aim to close.