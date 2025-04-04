Senate confirms Oz as CMS administrator

The Senate confirmed Mehmet Oz, M.D., to lead the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. The former daytime TV personality will be in charge of approximately $1.5 trillion in federal healthcare spending, overseeing Medicare, Medicaid and the Children’s Health Insurance Program.

CMS provides health coverage to more than 160 million people across its various programs. The agency operates under HHS, which is overseen by Robert F. Kennedy, Jr.

Oz was previously a cardiothoracic surgeon before becoming a TV doctor on “The Oprah Winfrey Show” in the 1990s. He later hosted his own daily TV show, “The Dr. Oz Show,” which covered medical topics.

Oz also ran as a Republican in the 2022 U.S. Senate election in Pennsylvania, but lost to the Democratic nominee John Fetterman. President Donald Trump also collaborated with Oz as an informal advisor during the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Oz previously supported the use of the malaria drug, hydroxychloroquine, to treat COVID-19 despite limited research into its efficacy as a coronavirus treatment.

Oz has been criticized over the years for promoting medical treatments not backed by scientific research or medical experts.

During his confirmation hearing, Oz promised to crack down on healthcare fraud, waste and abuse. He also vowed to empower patients to take the lead of their own healthcare, particularly through lifestyle changes and chronic disease management.

However, Oz will have to execute strategy with far fewer staff than before after a recent onslaught of HHS firings. He will also be in charge amid growing debate around Medicaid spending and coverage cuts as Republican lawmakers target the program for savings as part of larger spending packages.

The Senate voted along party lines, confirming Oz in a 53-45 vote.