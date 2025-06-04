CBO: Tax bill would strip health insurance from 11 million people

The Congressional Budget Office, or CBO, estimated that 10.9 million people would lose health insurance under Republicans' "One Big Beautiful Bill Act," which narrowly passed in the U.S. House of Representatives in May 2025.

That figure includes approximately 1.4 million people with unsatisfactory immigration status who would no longer be covered in state-funded programs in 2034.

The bill, which CBO estimated will add $2.4 trillion to the deficit over the next decade, includes significant changes to Medicaid that would lead to coverage losses. The House bill also calls for Medicaid work requirements to begin on Dec. 31, 2026, rather than the original 2029 proposed start date.

The CBO is a nonpartisan agency that provides Congress with economic projections based on the President's budget proposals. Despite its decades-long status as an independent agency, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said CBO has been "historically wrong" at a June 3, 2025, press conference ahead of the release of the CBO's projections.

The CBO's projections come as the bill is being considered by the Senate, which is under pressure from President Trump to sign it into law by the Fourth of July holiday.

Jill McKeon has covered healthcare cybersecurity and privacy news since 2021.