Medicaid work requirements slated to cost the U.S. jobs

National Medicaid work requirements would cost the United States in thousands of job losses, a counterintuitive finding from the Commonwealth Fund linking the effect of large-scale insurance coverage losses with damage to state economies and national labor statistics.

"Work requirements don't increase employment -- they trigger coverage losses," according to Sara R. Collins, the Commonwealth Fund senior scholar and vice president for Health Care Coverage and Access. "They push people out of Medicaid not because they aren't working, but because they can't navigate complex paperwork and reporting rules. The result is more uninsured Americans and greater strain on families and the doctors, clinics and hospitals they depend on."

The analysis found that national Medicaid work requirements, a key point of discussion in as Congress mulls serious budget cuts, would result in the elimination of up to 449,000 jobs in healthcare, retail, food service and construction industries. Such job losses would be driven by the loss in insurance coverage for millions of adults ages 18-55 and GDP declines of up to $59 billion by 2026.

These findings underscore the interconnectedness of healthcare coverage and access, individual job losses and state economies, according to Leighton Ku, the study's lead author and the director of the Center for Health Policy Research and the Commonwealth Fund.

"Medicaid is a powerful economic engine. When you cut it, the damage ripples out far beyond the health sector," Ku, who is also a professor of health policy and management at George Washington University's Milken Institute School of Public Health, which helped complete the analysis, said in a press release.

"Our analysis shows that Medicaid work requirements would lead to hundreds of thousands of job losses and state economies losing billions. These cuts wouldn't promote employment -- they'd do the very opposite."

National Medicaid work requirements are on the table The question of National Medicaid work requirements has been raised as Congress works to cut the federal deficit by $880 over the next decade. Most experts agree that Medicaid will need serious modifications for Congress to hit that number. On the table are national Medicaid work requirements, or the idea that Medicaid enrollees will need to demonstrate that they work at least 20 hours per week, be engaged in community engagement or otherwise be exempted due to factors like caregiving responsibilities or disability. Implementing such work requirements could have counteractive effects, the Commonwealth Fund researchers said. For one thing, 64% of adults on Medicaid already work full or part time, while another 12% care for dependents, another 10% are disabled or in poor health and 7% are attending school. That shakes out to just 8% of enrollees who are not working or unable to find work. Still, Medicaid work requirements are poised to cut coverage for millions of enrollees in both expansion and non-expansion states, the Commonwealth Fund said.