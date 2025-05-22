House passes budget reconciliation bill with Medicaid cuts

The United States House of Representatives has passed a budget reconciliation bill that includes cuts to Medicaid, passing the legislation onto the Senate for consideration.

The narrow 215-214 vote notably accelerates the start date for proposed nationwide Medicaid work requirements. Under the newly passed House bill, Medicaid work requirements would begin on Dec. 31, 2026, a change from the original 2029 start date proposed.

Proposed cuts to Medicaid included in the bill are estimated to save the nation $625 billion, according to the Congressional Budget Office (CBO), which issued its score prior to the House fully finalizing the legislation.

Those savings would come at a cost, CBO added.

Overall, the bill would likely cause 10.3 million people to lose their health insurance coverage under Medicaid, leaving an estimated 7.6 million people completely uninsured due to the program cuts.

Coverage losses would likely be due to overall funding cuts that come as a part of the legislation, as well as the Medicaid work requirements.

Separate analyses have found that most Medicaid enrollees who would be subject to the work requirements do already work. However, potentially complex paperwork and documentation burdens could cause some working Medicaid enrollees to be noncompliant and potentially lose coverage, some experts have said.

The House passed the bill on a narrow, party-line basis. No Democrats supported the bill, while Representatives Thomas Massie of Kentucky and Warren Davidson of Ohio likewise voted no.

Sara Heath has reported news related to patient engagement and health equity since 2015.