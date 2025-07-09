How Medicaid cuts could endanger rural hospital cybersecurity

Funding, staffing and resource limitations have historically hindered rural hospital cybersecurity. Healthcare leaders now predict that recently approved cuts to Medicaid -- a key funding source for many rural healthcare facilities -- will further jeopardize cybersecurity resources.

President Trump signed the budget reconciliation bill, known as the "One Big, Beautiful Bill Act," into law on July 4, 2025. The law is estimated to reduce federal Medicaid spending by $1 trillion and increase the number of uninsured people in the U.S. by 11.8 million.

A Black Book Research survey of 187 leaders at small and rural hospitals released in June found that 16% of respondents had delayed or reduced cybersecurity investments, in part due to impending Medicaid funding cuts.

As rural hospitals face tighter budgets and economic uncertainty that could influence their cybersecurity resource allocations, cyberthreats continue to impact the sector at high volumes.

Rural hospitals at risk Before the July 2025 passage of the budget reconciliation bill, lawmakers and researchers were vocal about its potential negative effects on rural communities. June 2025 data from the Cecil G. Sheps Center for Health Services Research at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill showed that more than 300 rural hospitals across the nation would be at risk of closure due to the changes proposed in the bill. "Already, rural hospitals are struggling: in 2023, there were 50 fewer rural hospitals than in 2017, and lack of health care access in rural America is contributing to worse health outcomes," several lawmakers warned in a June 12, 2025, letter to President Trump, Senate Majority Leader John Thune and Speaker of the House Mike Johnson that cited the Sheps Center research. "Rural hospitals are often the largest employers in rural communities, and when a rural hospital closes or scales back its services, communities are not only forced to grapple with losing access to health care, but also with job loss and the resulting financial insecurity." Medicaid is a top insurer for rural communities. Nearly one in four people in rural areas have Medicaid coverage, KFF data shows. Estimates from the National Rural Health Association and Manatt Health show that, due to the new law, rural hospitals could lose 21 cents out of every dollar they receive in Medicaid funding. With these funding cuts, the limited resources that many rural entities have for cybersecurity could be at risk.