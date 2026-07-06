CMS proposes expanded authority to revoke Medicare privileges

The Trump administration wants to double down on its healthcare fraud, waste and abuse crackdown. This time, policymakers are seeking to expand CMS' powers to remove providers from Medicare -- a move that the agency says will save taxpayers about $82 million a year.

The added capabilities are part of the Calendar Year 2027 Home Health Prospective Payment System Proposed Rule (CMS-1844-P), which CMS released ahead of the July 4th weekend.

The proposed rule seeks to update Medicare payments and policies for home health agencies, including a 2.4% increase in reimbursements next year, totaling $420 million. However, the Medicare provider enrollment proposals would apply to all provider and supplier types as long as they participate in the federal healthcare program, CMS clarified in the rule.

"These proposals would give CMS stronger tools to protect Medicare beneficiaries and taxpayer dollars from fraud, waste, and abuse," CMS Administrator Mehmet Oz, M.D., said in a press release on Wednesday night. "The Trump Administration is committed to ensuring only qualified providers and suppliers participate in Medicare while preserving access to high-quality care for patients across the country."

How CMS plans to expand provider enrollment revocations CMS wants to remove more bad actors from Medicare while clawing back improper payments from them. First, the proposed rule would expand the number of reasons CMS can take action against a provider, including revoking their Medicare enrollment if they are in an area with what CMS believes is an "excessive" number of providers and suppliers. This makes the provider at high risk for fraud, waste and abuse, CMS explained. CMS would also be able to deny or revoke a provider's Medicare enrollment if they have been convicted of a misdemeanor related to sexual assault or financial misconduct within the past 10 years. Additionally, the proposed rule would expand the reasons for provider enrollment revocation or denial, including pausing or revoking Medicare enrollment because a provider's owners or managing organizations have a suspended or revoked license in another state or are in trouble with Medicaid or another federal healthcare program. Home health agencies, hospices and durable medical equipment suppliers would also face denial or revocation if they fail to reenroll in Medicare and complete the required accreditation or survey following a change in majority ownership. CMS said its expanded authority would allow it to weed out improper activity by people and organizations that own or operate providers. Further, the proposed rule would allow provider enrollment revocations to take effect retroactively across the board. While some provider and supplier types receive 30 days' notice after a notice of revocation is mailed, the rule would make revocation effective immediately upon the provider's noncompliance, per CMS. This means CMS would be able to claw back improper payments retroactively, returning more money to Medicare that should not have been paid in the first place. The Trump administration has been focused on rooting out fraud, waste and abuse within the government's healthcare programs. In May, the administration even issued a six-month moratorium on hospice and home health agency enrollment in Medicare. Earlier in the year, it paused enrollment of durable medical equipment, prosthetics, orthotics and supplies companies.