ACA premiums set to surge 14% as tax credits expire

Payers participating in the ACA Marketplace have proposed a median premium increase of 14% for 2027 -- the second-highest rate hike since 2018 -- as the expiration of enhanced premium tax credits reshapes their risk pools and leaves millions without subsidies.

A new analysis from the Peterson-KFF Health System Tracker examined individual market filings for plans selling on the ACA Marketplace across Washington, D.C., and the states with publicly available proposed rates.

Based on the analysis of the documents, payers are planning another double-digit rate increase in 2027. This follows last year's proposed median increase of 18% and the finalized median increase of 20%.

The proposed premium increase may be lower than last year's, researchers stated, but it represents the second-highest requested rate change since 2018. Before that, premium growth had been relatively stable, they said.

In the filings, payers cited rising healthcare costs, general inflation and labor shortages as reasons for increasing premiums. However, Congress' lapse of enhanced premium tax credits, which made more people eligible for premium discounts on the ACA Marketplace, also played a major role, the analysis found.

ACA Marketplace premiums could jump 33% over two years Premiums for ACA Marketplace plans could increase by more than one-third over a two-year period if participating payers get what they want next year, the analysis indicated. The analysis found that none of the 77 payers providing ACA Marketplace coverage in the select areas requested a decrease in premium prices in 2027. Instead, premium changes ranged from 1% to 52%, with 20 payers seeking a premium increase of more than 20%. Mostly, the proposed premium changes fell between 10% and 20%, researchers reported. They added that this analysis measures a payer's premium increase as the enrollment-weighted average rate change across all of its products within a state. That includes all types of metal plans. This means that some plans could face steeper increases than others, which occurred last year when benchmark silver premiums increased 26% on average once finalized, despite an overall proposed 18% increase. For the most part, payers said healthcare prices and utilization are behind the large premium increases. The analysis showed that the median change in the medical cost trend was 10%, higher than the recent average of 8%. Growing demand for expensive GLP-1 medications has upped prescription spending for payers, leading to higher premiums. But payers also said the complexity and costliness of individual claims have grown, contributing to the higher medical cost trend. The trend toward higher-severity claims may be a product of providers using AI for clinical documentation and coding, which can maximize billable services, researchers said. Early research suggests that these AI solutions could increase overall healthcare costs, as payers reimburse providers more for services, resulting in higher premiums for patients. General economic inflation and higher labor costs resulting from widespread staffing shortages also contributed to 2027 premium proposals, the analysis found.