ACA Marketplace premiums might see a double-digit spike in 2027

A preliminary analysis of publicly available rate filings for the Affordable Care Act individual Marketplace paints a foreboding picture for consumers, with some states estimating double-digit premium rate hikes for 2027.

The analysis, completed by researchers from the Georgetown University School of Public Policy, provides only an initial picture of the Marketplaces, with the researchers stressing that proposed premium rates are not due to federal regulators until later this summer.

Still, the researchers cautioned that the road ahead could be bumpy for Marketplace consumers next year.

In addition to potentially skyrocketing premiums, consumers can expect the Marketplaces to shrink as more payers plan to withdraw. Meanwhile, shoppers have already been squeezed as the lapse of enhanced premium tax credits has left many middle-income earners without financial assistance in buying a plan.

Notably, Marketplace premium hikes are expected to be higher in some places than others. For example, in Vermont, the statewide average proposed rate increase was 6.5%, with the lowest proposal being from Blue Cross Blue Shield of Vermont (5.2%) and the highest being MVP Health Plan, Inc. (7.3%).

Washington had the highest statewide average proposed rate increase at 22.4%. The most expensive issuer in the state is Coordinated Care Corporation (27.8%), and the least expensive was Regence BlueShield (8.6%).

However, there was remarkable variability in proposed rate increases in some states.

For example, New York's state average proposed rate increase was 20.7%, but its least expensive plan proposed a 1.4% increase (Capital District Physicians Health Plan Inc.). Meanwhile, New York's most expensive plan proposed a 52.1% rate increase, the highest rate hike proposed in the analysis.