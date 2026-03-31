After ACA subsidy lapse, consumers opt for low-cost Marketplace plans

Silver plans are out and Bronze plans are in, according to new CMS data about the 2026 Open Enrollment Period for the Affordable Care Act Marketplace Exchanges, signaling growing consumer preference for low-cost health plans with potential for higher deductibles.

This trend could be a harbinger of what's to come, as consumers contend with higher health plan premiums and rising costs after the agency's elimination of ACA tax subsidies.

Silver plans, the mid-tier health plans sold on the ACA exchanges, have typically been the most common choice for consumers. With Silver plans, the healthcare payer covers more costs for the patient, leaving individuals on the hook for fewer out-of-pocket costs. Silver plans also tend to have moderate deductibles.

Enrollment in Silver plans during the 2026 Open Enrollment Period came out to 43%, more than 10 percentage points lower than in 2025 (56%). Notably, Silver plans used to be the default plan for individuals shopping for insurance on the Exchanges.

But not this year.

Although Silver plans were still the most popular plan on the exchanges, the data marks a shift in the types of plans consumers select. Notably, 40% of consumers opted for a Bronze plan this year, up 10 percentage points from 2025.

Bronze plans are high-deductible health plans with lower premiums. Although there are fewer up-front costs associated with Bronze plans, people with this type of insurance are liable for higher out-of-pocket costs if they need healthcare.