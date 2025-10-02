With no subsidies, ACA Marketplace premiums to double

People getting subsidized health insurance coverage on the Affordable Care Act Marketplace can expect to pay on average 114% more for their premiums in 2026 if Congress doesn't extend enhanced subsidies, according to data from KFF.

The enhanced subsidies in question are at the heart of the debate on Capitol Hill that's led to a government shutdown this week.

According to KFF, failure to extend the enhanced premium subsidies -- which were enacted as a tax credit in 2021 and again extended until the end of 2025 -- would result in higher costs for consumers. The analysis showed that, in 2025, the typical subsidized premium was $888.

With the sunset of enhanced premium subsidies, plus premium hikes Marketplace plans said they expect to happen, the typical subsidized premium will skyrocket more than twofold to $1,904.

Of course, the total cost to consumers without enhanced premium subsidies depends on specific enrollee characteristics. For example, an individual making $18,000 annually, or 115% of the federal poverty level (FPL) will see a 2.1%, or $378, increase in their premium payments in 2026.

Those making 224% FPL would see their premium payments increase by $1,582 (7.5%). Meanwhile, middle-income folks making 415% FPL and who previously qualified for some enhanced premium subsidies would see no tax credit. The dollar amount by which their premium payments would increase would vary, KFF said.