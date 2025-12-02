Safety-net clinics, Planned Parenthood key to contraceptive access

Nearly half of Medicaid beneficiaries looking to secure contraceptive access did so at a safety-net clinic, according to new figures from KFF. These findings underscore the role these clinics play in sexual and reproductive healthcare, even as federal funding for these clinics hangs in the balance, the organization said.

According to the report, Medicaid is among the biggest source of coverage for low-income people and the largest publicly funded program that finances family planning care.

"Over the past year, a combination of actions by the Trump Administration, Supreme Court rulings, and new federal laws have begun to constrict the resources available to many of the providers that comprise this network," the report authors wrote. "These actions have considerable implications for the future of this safety net and ultimately for access to contraceptive care for low-income people."

Where do Medicaid members get contraceptive care? Using 2023 data from the Transformed Medicaid Statistical Information System Research Files, the KFF researchers analyzed where Medicaid members access contraceptive care. Currently, Medicaid members seeking contraceptive care do so mostly at office-based providers or outpatient clinics, with 54% doing as much. However, the role safety-net clinics -- Planned Parenthood clinics, community health centers, state and local health departments and the Indian Health Services -- play cannot go unnoticed. Overall, 43% of female Medicaid enrollees sought contraceptive care at one of those safety-net clinics. Nationwide, contraceptive access at community health centers was 18%, with as many as 46% of female Medicaid enrollees in D.C. visiting a community health center and as little as 4% doing the same in Wisconsin. State and local health departments were less common sources of contraceptive care, with about 6% of female Medicaid enrollees nationwide accessing care. Similarly, 1% of female Medicaid enrollees sought contraceptive care at an Indian Health Services clinic. But for Planned Parenthood, access was high, especially in states that still enable strong financing streams for the clinics. About a fifth (18%) of female Medicaid enrollees nationwide accessed contraceptive care at a Planned Parenthood. In California, that figure was 47%, while a third of female Medicaid enrollees in Wisconsin accessed contraceptive care at Planned Parenthood and about a fifth of those in Connecticut, Oregon and Washington State did the same. In Arkansas, Mississippi, North Dakota, Wyoming, West Virginia and Texas, no Medicaid enrollees accessed care at a Planned Parenthood because these states do not have any Planned Parenthood clinics.