As healthcare premiums rise, consumers might feel the pinch

Health insurance premiums are slated to increase in the coming year, leaving consumers shouldering more healthcare costs, according two recently released reports.

Per the first report from the Peterson-KFF Health System Tracker, Affordable Care Act (ACA) Marketplace insurers will request a median premium increase of 15% in 2026. Premium increases will be driven by a combination of growing healthcare costs and certain policy changes, including the end of enhanced subsidies.

Relatedly, employer-sponsored health insurance is changing, with employers predicting a rise in health benefits costs that will likely change the type of healthcare coverage they provide, according to a Mercer report. Overall, 51% of large employers with 500 employees or more say they are likely or very likely to change their plan design in 2026 to offset expected increases in benefits costs.

Both reports center on different types of health insurance plans. However, they each spell potential for consumers to bear a greater financial responsibility for their healthcare, either by way of higher premiums or increased out-of-pocket spending.

ACA Individual Marketplace Premiums set to increase KFF-Peterson Health System Tracker's estimate of a 15% median premium cost increase for ACA Marketplace plans is based on an assessment of 105 Marketplace insurers in 20 markets, including 19 states plus the District of Columbia. That shakes out to 32 plans predicting a 10-15% increase in premiums. What's more, a quarter (27%) of plans included in the analysis predicted that their premiums will increase by 20% or more for 2026. Usually, premium hikes are the result of the increased cost of medical care, sometimes referred to as medical trend. "The costs of healthcare services like hospitalizations and physician care, as well as prescription drug costs, tend to go up every year, and insurers often raise premiums to cover their increased costs," the KFF-Peterson Health System Tracker authors said. Some areas driving predicted health spend in 2026 include GLP-1 costs and a tight healthcare labor market. Still, the 2026 medical trend is similar to last year's at 8%, the Peterson-KFF Health System Tracker revealed. Instead, certain health policy factors will influence ACA Marketplace premiums. For example, the enhanced tax credits are set to expire, which most of the insurers said in their rate filings will increase premiums by 4%. According to the Peterson-KFF Health System Tracker, marketplace insurers predict premiums for subsidized enrollees will spike by 75%, effectively pushing them off coverage and leaving a smaller and likely sicker risk pool. That will result in the overall 4% hike in premiums. Policy issues like tariffs are also slated to make an impact, largely in terms of pharmaceutical cost. Of those insurers making public predictions on the matter, they said tariffs would likely spur an average 3% increase on premiums.