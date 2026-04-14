Judge dismisses No Surprises Act lawsuit against HaloMD

A federal judge in California recently dismissed a lawsuit accusing HaloMD and several provider organizations of exploiting the No Surprises Act for financial gain.

Elevance Health's subsidiary, Anthem Blue Cross of California, alleged in the lawsuit that HaloMD and affiliated providers initiated at least 1,500 disputes against Anthem through the law's independent dispute resolution (IDR) process between January 2024 and August 2025. Of those disputes, nearly half were ineligible, Anthem said.

The payer accused HaloMD and other plaintiffs of turning the IDR process "into a vehicle of fraud," by extracting millions of dollars in improper IDR awards.

However, Central District of California Judge Karen Scott said in an April 9 ruling that the No Surprises Act limits judicial review of IDR results and the court cannot pass judgment even if Anthem believes the process is "deeply flawed."

Rather, Anthem would need to appeal to Congress to resolve any policy-based complaints it has with the IDR process, the ruling added. It called all of Anthem's theories "end runs" around the No Surprises Act's limits on judicial review.

HaloMD celebrated the ruling, calling it a "victory" for the law passed in December 2020 to shield patients from unexpected medical bills.

"The No Surprises Act was passed to protect patients and ensure fair reimbursement for out-of-network care," Justin Carangelo, general counsel for HaloMD, said in a statement on April 13. "This decision defends the integrity of that system. We are grateful the Court recognized that allowing insurers to relitigate every unfavorable arbitration outcome in federal court would completely undermine Congressional intent."

In response, a spokesperson for Elevance said the company strongly disagrees with the ruling, which focused on a procedural issue and did not address all of its arguments.

"We believe it misinterprets the No Surprises Act and improperly limits judicial review, and we intend to appeal with confidence in our position," they said in a note to RevCycle Management. "Elevance Health will continue to hold billing companies and out-of-network providers accountable for practices that we believe drive up healthcare costs and burden consumers, as we work to support the intent of the No Surprises Act and advance a healthcare system that is transparent, fair, and drives down the cost of care for the people we serve."