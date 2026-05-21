Two USPSTF leaders fired, sparking concern about panel's credibility

Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. terminated two chairs of the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force last week, adding to industry concerns about the panel's future independence.

The move comes at a time of turmoil for the panel, which advises on which preventive services should be covered under the Affordable Care Act. The USPSTF hasn't met for over a year and has nearly half of its seats empty.

Moreover, the Trump Administration has signaled interest in restructuring the panel, issuing a request for nominations for new members in April.

This latest news raises concerns about that process, as John Wong of Tufts Medical Center, USPSTF chair, and Esa Davis of the University of Maryland School of Medicine, USPSTF vice chair, were issued termination letters last week.

The pair would have likely been involved in recruiting new USPSTF members. Some reporting indicates that Kennedy himself, along with Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality Director Roger Klein, will head the selection process.

According to a CNN report, both Wong and Davis will be applying to be reappointed to the panel. However, they cannot reapply to be chairs.