Most people benefit from the ACA's free preventive services

Most people with private health insurance took advantage of free preventive services under the Affordable Care Act, according to a new report from the George Washington University Milken Institute School of Public Health.

The ACA mandates that most private payers and group health plans cover certain preventive services with no cost-sharing for beneficiaries. The requirement aims to expand access to preventive care, including key services like blood pressure and cholesterol screenings, cancer screenings, vaccinations and numerous other screenings for children and pregnant people.

And it seems to be achieving its objective, the report indicated. An analysis of commercial claims data from FAIR Health showed that nearly two-thirds (62.2%) of patients in ACA-compliant qualified plans used one or more of the preventive services approved by the law at no patient cost-sharing in 2024.

Researchers estimated that approximately 100 million insured children and adults received the preventive services.

Beneficiaries not only experienced better access to preventive services, but the law also saved them thousands of dollars in out-of-pocket costs, according to the report. It found that a typical family of two adults and two children receiving recommended preventive services can save over $4,000 annually in out-of-pocket costs due to the ACA.

The intersection of clinical and financial health The report adds to an established body of research that shows eliminating cost sharing leads to greater access to preventive care, researchers from the Milken Institute School of Public Health stated. Cost remains a top challenge for beneficiaries, and the issue is more pervasive than previously believed. A study published at the end of last year in JAMA Internal Medicine found that nearly a quarter of patients struggled to afford healthcare costs or skipped care altogether. When beneficiaries skip care, healthcare providers often miss conditions, leading to worse health and more costs later. The growing popularity of high-deductible health plans has more Americans weighing access against affordability. Employers have also faced rising premium costs, prompting some to shift more of those costs to their employees. The ACA's preventive benefit coverage guarantee aims to help patients access the care they need to catch costly conditions early, especially in children and older adults. The report showed that children up to age 9 were the biggest users of preventive medical care, including immunization status assessments. In 2024, nearly 77% of this population received an ACA preventive care service without cost-sharing. About 66% of people aged 50-64 and 63% of those aged 65+ received a free ACA preventive service. The ACA's requirement for preventive care coverage boosted access to many services rated A and B by the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force, one of the bodies that determines which services count toward the requirement.